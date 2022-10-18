Paul Soriano is Now Marcos' Communications Adviser: How Do Presidents Talk to the People?

(SPOT.ph) President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has appointed filmmaker Paul Soriano as his adviser for creative communications, a role that will allow him to suggest ways to enhance the information dissemination initiatives of the chief executive, Malacañang said.

Together with his wife, actress-vlogger Toni Gonzaga, Soriano was one of the key figures in Marcos' 2022 presidential campaign. He also directed the president's first State of the Nation Address last July. According to Malacañang, Soriano agreed to accept his new role receiving only P1 per year as his salary.

“It’s an absolute honor to be able to serve, first and foremost, of course, for the country and then, of course, for the PBBM administration," Soriano was quoted in a news release from Malacañang.

Soriano's appointment as the president's adviser for creative communications is Marcos' latest move to deliver his campaign message of unity to the public. The President has been communicating to Filipinos primarily through vlogs uploaded on his social media accounts every weekend.

Previous presidents also have their own unique ways to get their message across. Here's how Marcos' predecessors talked to Filipinos during their presidencies:

Duterte and the Late Night Presscons

The latter part of the administration former President Rodrigo Duterte is most known for his weekly late-night, pre-recorded speeches called "Talk to the People", during which he made pronouncements on the government's COVID-19 response measures. Sometimes, the briefings lasted well past midnight.

In some instances, the former president also used this platform to talk about other national issues, as well as to criticize his political enemies and erring government officials.

Aside from the "Talk to the People", Duterte had also communicated through his long-time aide, former Special Assistant to the President and now Senator Bong Go, who came to public attention because of his selfies with the president and the foreign dignitaries he met with.

Duterte had a total of six spokespersons during his administration, the most notable of whom were Harry Roque and Salvador Panelo.

Aquino and the Two-Headed Communications Office

The administration of the late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III saw the restructuring of the Office of the Press Secretary and splitting it into two, each headed by a faction within his campaign that carried over to Malacanang.

Former Transportation Usec. Sonny Coloma was named head of the Presidential Communications Operations Office, in charge of state-run radio, TV and news wires. It was also tasked with developing the guidelines for the delivery of information related to the policies and programs of the chief executive and executive branch.

Broadcaster Ricky Carandang, meanwhile, served as head of the Presidential Communications Development and Strategy Planning Office, tasked to develop the Office of the President's communications strategy and draft his speeches.

Aside from the establishment of the PCOO, Aquino was known among journalists as being always open for ambush interviews, allowing members of the media to directly ask him questions.

Marcos eventually restored the PCOO to its original name of Office of the Press Secretary during his term, with lawyer Cheloy Garafil as the current officer-in-charge.

Arroyo's image-building

Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo's term was hounded with controversies that aside from having a formal communications group, she also focused on branding and image building.

For this purpose, award-winning filmmaker Lupita Aquino-Kashiwahara was designated as Arroyo's image consultant who advised the former president on how she should present herself in public appearances, and how she should communicate to Filipinos.

There was never a photo op where the people around Arroyo looked too tall next to her. The podium, when she delivers her speeches, was also just the right height.

Post "Hello Garci" saw the emergence of Arroyo as a strong woman leader, always decked out in her signature powder blue power suit. On the international stage, she stuck to her playbook of assuring foreign investors of her "laser focus" on the economy.

Most of the government's policies during Arroyo's time were communicated through her spokespersons, the most notable of whom were Ignacio Bunye and Cerge Remonde.

