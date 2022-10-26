News + Features What's New

LOOK: Earthquake Damages Century-Old Heritage Church in Abra

'The belfry has fallen.'

by Pia Regalado
10 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Abra La Paz church before and after
PHOTO BY Christian Edward Padua

(SPOT.ph) A Magnitude 6.4 earthquake in the northern Philippines damaged a century-old church of the Iglesia Filipina Independiente in Abra, based on before-and-after photos released by the parish priest that underscored the raw power of the natural disaster.

Abra La Paz Parish before and after earthquake
Before and after. The left photo was taken before July 27's magnitude 7 earthquake while the right photo was taken after October 25's magnitude 6.4 earthquake.
PHOTO BY Christian Edward Padua

The Nuestra Señora de La Paz in Poblacion, La Paz, Abra was founded in the 1890s, considered as one of the oldest IFI church structures in the Philippines and said to be older than the IFI itself. The structure is also one of the Presumed Important Cultural Properties in Abra.

Also read: Get Ready: Here Are the Worst-Case Earthquake Scenarios in the Cordilleras

It was also partly damaged when the magnitude 7 earthquake struck Abra last July 27, National Historical Commission of the Philippines chairman Rene Escalante earlier said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"Oh Lord spare us from harm," parish priest Christian Edward Padua said during his initial inspection hours after the earthquake struck.

"The belfry has fallen," he said in a separate post.

Cracks and fallen debris were also seen inside the church during his visit.

"Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa mga gustong tumulong po. Any amount will be accepted and used religiously," Padua said.

Those who plan to extend help can message Padua on his Facebook page here

Here are some photos of the church after the earthquake:

Abra La Paz Parish after earthquake
PHOTO BY Christian Edward Padua
Abra La Paz Parish after earthquake
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos
Abra La Paz Parish after earthquake
PHOTO BY Christian Edward Padua
Abra La Paz Parish after earthquake
PHOTO BY Christian Edward Padua
Abra's La Paz Church after earthquake
PHOTO BY Christian Edward Padua
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Abra's La Paz Church after earthquake
PHOTO BY Christian Edward Padua
Abra's La Paz Church after earthquake
PHOTO BY Christian Edward Padua









Christian Edward Padua

We are now on Quento! Download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Abra Earthquake Church Spot News And Explainer
Explore Spot.ph
topicHeritagetopicResortstopicSneakerstopicDiscovertopicMust-see SpacestopicGadgets
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories