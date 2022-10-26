LOOK: Earthquake Damages Century-Old Heritage Church in Abra

(SPOT.ph) A Magnitude 6.4 earthquake in the northern Philippines damaged a century-old church of the Iglesia Filipina Independiente in Abra, based on before-and-after photos released by the parish priest that underscored the raw power of the natural disaster.

The Nuestra Señora de La Paz in Poblacion, La Paz, Abra was founded in the 1890s, considered as one of the oldest IFI church structures in the Philippines and said to be older than the IFI itself. The structure is also one of the Presumed Important Cultural Properties in Abra.

It was also partly damaged when the magnitude 7 earthquake struck Abra last July 27, National Historical Commission of the Philippines chairman Rene Escalante earlier said.

"Oh Lord spare us from harm," parish priest Christian Edward Padua said during his initial inspection hours after the earthquake struck.

"The belfry has fallen," he said in a separate post.

Cracks and fallen debris were also seen inside the church during his visit.

"Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa mga gustong tumulong po. Any amount will be accepted and used religiously," Padua said.

Those who plan to extend help can message Padua on his Facebook page here.

Here are some photos of the church after the earthquake:

Christian Edward Padua

