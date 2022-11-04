Mask-Free Malling: Robinsons, SM, Ayala Malls Say Mask-Wearing Is Now Voluntary

(SPOT.ph) Several malls in Metro Manila said they were allowing customers to go mask-free within their premises after President Bongbong Marcos made the wearing of face masks voluntary indoors.

While customers, including babies, can choose not to wear their face masks, mall staff and frontliners are encouraged to wear them for the safety of their shoppers.

Just a reminder that face mask use is still mandatory in healthcare facilities in malls, which includes clinics, hospitals, laboratories, nursing homes, and dialysis centers.

Which malls allow the voluntary use of masks?

SM Malls

All 81 SM malls have implemented the optional use of face masks, Jon-jon San Agustin, senior vice president for marketing of SM Supermalls, told TeleRadyo.

“We want to assure our customers that while it has become voluntary the use of face masks both indoor and outdoor in our mall, talagang ‘yung minimum health safety protocols still going to be in place and we will encourage all our frontliners na magsuot pa rin ng face masks dahil ito ay para sa safety nila, safety ng customers.”



Robinsons Malls

Shoppers can go mask-free if they choose to at Robinsons Malls, said Joel Lumanlan, vice president for business development and marketing of Robinsons Malls. For customers' safety, alcohol sprays and temperature checks at the entrance will still be available.

Mall frontliners are still encouraged to wear face masks, he told TeleRadyo.



Ayala Malls

Customers may shop mask-free at Ayala Malls, said Pivi Diaz, Ayala Malls vice president. Wearing of face masks is still highly encouraged for pregnant women, elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and unvaccinated individuals, she said.

"Sa malls po of course we still encourage ang handwashing, frequent sanitation, social distancing and we encourage also 'yung mga customers natin to follow our safety protocols kasi it's a shared responsibility naman po to keep a safe and healthy environment sa malls natin," she told TeleRadyo.

"Mag-ingat pa rin sana tayo kasi nandyan pa rin po ang pandemic, nandyan pa rin po ang virus... I-follow lang po natin ang nalagay na nating guidelines sa Ayala Malls para po masaya ang ating Kapaskuhan."

