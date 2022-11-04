Heads Up: Road Closures, Liquor Ban in Manila for 2022 Bar Exams

(SPOT.ph) Motorists who plan to pass through the University Belt or those with weekend plans in Manila this November, heads up: There will be road closures and a liquor ban for the 2022 Bar Exams, city authorities said.

The 2022 Bar will be held at San Beda University in Mendiola and De La Salle University in Taft Avenue on November 9, 13, 16, and 20

2022 Bar Exam road closures

Expect heavy traffic during exam days, as these roads near San Beda University will be closed:

Mendiola Street — closed from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Concepcion Aguila Street — one lane accessible to authorized vehicles only (residents within the area only)

1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Street — closed to vehicle traffic

These roads near De La Salle University will also be closed on exam days:

Taft Avenue Northbound — closed from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Taft Avenue Southbound — closed from 2 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Liquor ban

A liquor ban will also be imposed during the weekends in areas within the 500-meter radius of San Beda and La Salle on the following dates:

November 8, 12 a.m. to November 9, 10 p.m.

November 12, 12 a.m. to November 13, 10 p.m.

November 15, 12 a.m. to November 16, 10 p.m.

November 19, 12 a.m. to November 20, 10 p.m.

The city will also ban videoke, karaoke, loud sound systems, speakers, and all equipment emitting loud or disturbing noise, including persons or group of persons causing loud noises within the 500-meter radius on the following dates:

November 8, 12 a.m. to November 10, 12 a.m.

November 12, 12 a.m. - November 14, 12 a.m.

November 15, 12 a.m. - November 17, 12 a.m.

November 19, 12 a.m. - November 21, 12 a.m.

