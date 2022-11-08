Twitter to Suspend Parody Accounts Who Fail to Label Themselves as Parody Accounts

(SPOT.ph)Twitter's new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, said accounts that impersonate other people would be permanently suspended unless they mark themselves as parody pages. This means your favorite alt accounts will need to issue the required disclosure, however obvious, or risk disappearing on the platform.

The world's richest man, who also owns Tesla and Space X, said parody accounts have been warned even before he took over Twitter, which has close to 400 million users worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read:

Are Tagalog and Filipino the Same? Fil-Am Actor Nico Santos Got Twitter Curious

"For Real?" National ID in Printable Digital Form Riles Twitter Users

Twitter is changing under Elon Musk

Last week, Musk said Twitter would soon charge a monthly fee for the blue check badge that power users crave, heightening concerns that the billionaire tech impressario was cracking down on free speech.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Musk said yesterday, November 7, that "widespread verification will democratize journalism and empower the voice of the people".

His comments came as governments around the world race to fight fake news and misninformation that spread in a democratized social media environment where virality outpaces facts.