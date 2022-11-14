News + Features What's New

Need to Know: The DOH Now Has a Cancer Assistance Fund 

What you need to know.

by Pia Regalado
3 hours ago
(SPOT.ph) Cancer patients and survivors, heads up: You can now avail assistance for diagnostics, therapy, medicines and treatment from the Department of Health's Cancer Assistance Fund.

The CAF aims to help cancer patients and survivors with services not covered by the PhilHealth and those that are only partially covered by the Malasakit Program, on top of existing financial support by the government, the DOH and Department of Budget and Management said in a joint memorandum circular.

The DOH alloted P529.2 million for the CAF, which may be availed until the end of 2023, the DBM earlier said.

Here's what you need to know about the Cancer Assistance Fund:

Who can avail the CAF?

Those diagnosed with these priority cancer types:

  • Breast cancer
  • Childhood cancers
  • Gynecologic cancers
  • Liver cancer including colorectal and other digestive tract cancers
  • Adult blood cancers
  • Head and neck cancers including thyroid
  • Lung cancer
  • Prostate, renal and urinary bladder cancer
What services can be availed?

It can fund outpatient and inpatient cancer control services, including but not limited to diagnostics, therapeutic procedures, and other cancer medicines needed for the treatment and management of cancer and its care-related components.

Where to avail the assistance?

Cancer Assistance Fund where to access
PHOTO BY Department of Health

How to avail CAF?

  1. Patients or families should bring the bare minimum requirements to the access sites, such as prescriptions, treatment protocols, and medical abstracts.
  2. A social worker or hospital personnel shall evaluate the request.
  3. Patients may avail the services once their request has been approved.
