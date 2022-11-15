Eiffel Tower Gets Green 'Twin' in This Sustainable Paris Multiverse

(SPOT.ph) Leave it to the French to profess their love the planet with flair. A homegrown consulting firm that reimagines urban spaces in 3D has proposed a twin for the Eiffel Tower that doubles as a vertical garden.

The reimagination of the 130-year-old Parisian landmark is part of Dassault Systemes' "Building Tomorrow" project that advocates for the protection of the planet in the face of rapid urbanization.

France is one of the world's prime movers to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, having hosted the COP 21 Climate Summit in 2015. The French have also worked to highlight the suffering of countries who bear the brunt of climate change, like the Philippines.

In early 2015, French Prime Minister Francois Hollande visited Manila and Tacloban City, ground zero for Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) to bring world attention to climate change. Hollande, the predecessor of incumbent Emmanuel Macron, was accompanied at that time by Oscar-winning French actress Marion Cotillard.

The Philippines marked nine years since Yolanda this month and the wrath of powerful storms that followed, like Rolly (Goni) in 2020, Odette (Rai) in 2021 and Paeng (Nalgae) this year highlights the urgency of world action on climate change.

Eiffel Tower gets sustainable makeover

Dassault Systemes said it aimed to show how authorities in charge of urban spaces can preserve the environment. The reimagined Eiffel Tower was designed by architect Nicolas Lasine using the firm's own 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

The vertical garden is envisioned to have 18,038 trees, to correspond to the number of metallic parts of the Eiffel Tower. It will house 5,500 square meters of greenhouses and garden sheds, 451 plant species, and 200 experimental and shared gardens.

"By experiencing the virtual twin with real-time, data-driven insights from across the value chain, the team demonstrated that large infrastructure projects can be built more sustainably through collaborative design among all stakeholders, optimized operations and resource management, low-carbon manufacturing of materials, sustainable logistics planning and productized construction," it said.