GCash Guide: Where Cash Out Service is Available

(SPOT.ph) Mobile wallet GCash makes digital transactions possible, but there are times when you need hard cash to pay for certain goods or services. Through the app's Cash Out feature, you can convert the digital funds into actual paper bills.

The cash out feature is available to fully verified users only and has a daily maximum limit of P100,000. There is no monthly limit for cash outs. To transact, you need your account number or mobile number and a valid ID.

Also read:

GCash Users Now Outnumber the Population of South Korea, New Zealand, Talk About Big

GCash Mastercard: How to Apply + What Can You Do With It?

Here's how to cash out from GCash:

Inform the cashier that you want to Cash Out from your GCash wallet. Give your mobile number and the amount you want to cash out. Present a valid ID. You will receive a text confirmation that you are cashing out. Reply with the OTP to confirm the transaction Receive the cash from the cashier after confirmation.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You can cash out your GCash balance from the following establishments:

Convenience stores

Family Mart

Pawnshops

Pera HUB

Villarica

Tambunting

Jaro Pawnshop

Supermarkets

Puregold

Payment facilities

ExpressPay

TrueMoney

Posible

Department stores

SM Store

Robinsons

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos