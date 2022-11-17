News + Features What's New

GCash Guide: Where Cash Out Service is Available

Sometimes, you can't pay digital.

by Clara Rosales
2 hours ago
gcash investment
PHOTO BY Shutterstock ILLUSTRATOR: War Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Mobile wallet GCash makes digital transactions possible, but there are times when you need hard cash to pay for certain goods or services. Through the app's Cash Out feature, you can convert the digital funds into actual paper bills.

The cash out feature is available to fully verified users only and has a daily maximum limit of P100,000. There is no monthly limit for cash outs. To transact, you need your account number or mobile number and a valid ID.

Here's how to cash out from GCash:

  1. Inform the cashier that you want to Cash Out from your GCash wallet.
  2. Give your mobile number and the amount you want to cash out.
  3. Present a valid ID.
  4. You will receive a text confirmation that you are cashing out.
  5. Reply with the OTP to confirm the transaction
  6. Receive the cash from the cashier after confirmation.
You can cash out your GCash balance from the following establishments:

Convenience stores

  • Family Mart

Pawnshops

  • Pera HUB
  • Villarica
  • Tambunting
  • Jaro Pawnshop

Supermarkets

  • Puregold

Payment facilities

  • ExpressPay
  • TrueMoney
  • Posible

Department stores

  • SM Store
  • Robinsons
