GGives on GCash: Here's How to Pay in Installments

(SPOT.ph) Filipinos can now "add to cart" with less guilt with the new GGives feature of mobile wallet GCash which allows its users to "buy now, pay later." It's one way to stretch your finances during peak spending months like November and December

GGives allows customers to buy big-ticket items and pay for these in "gives" of installments.

Here's what you need to know about GGives:

Who can avail of GGives?

GCash users who have a high GScore are qualified to use GGives with a minimum purchase requirement of P5,000. GScore measures a users creditworthiness based on app usage. The more features you use, the higher the GScore.

Where can I use GGives?

Customers can shop for items from their favorite brands such as Robinsons Department Store, Robinsons Supermarket, The SM Store, Ministop, S&R Supermarket, Nike, Mercury Drug, Southstar Drug, Power Mac Center, MemoXpress, Datablitz, and many more.

Eligible users can use GGives in over 27,000 stores via Scan QR, with more branches and options to be made available for users soon.

How much can I borrow?

GGives lets you pay for items worth up to P30,000 from different brands.

What is the payment scheme?

You can pay in "gives" or installments from either three, six, or up to 12 months with minimal interest.

“With GGives and GLoan, Filipinos now have access to safe and efficient credit services that offer fair and transparent interest rates to help them cope with these challenging times,” said GCash President and CEO Martha Sazon.

How do I activate GGives?

1. Open your GCash App

2. Tap “view all services” on the GCash app then select GGives.

3. Verify and complete your information on GGives.

4, Upon approval, you’re all set to avail of the service.