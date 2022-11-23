Dating App Meets True Crime: Woman is Murdered in Tropical Beach Meet Up

(SPOT.ph) -- Lovelorn dating app users, never compromise your safety for the prospect of a match, especially for first time meet ups. When horror stories come to life, they do so in the most shocking ways -- as in a woman from Mexico City who flew to Lima, Peru for love, only to be found dead and dismembered on the beach.

The remains of Bianca Arellano, 51, were identified based on the ring on her finger as her head no longer had a face and her torso was stripped of internal organs. The suspect in her murder is her online boyfriend, Jose Pablo Jesus Villafuerte, whom she visited, VICE News reported, citing the victim's family and Peruvian police.

Also read: Can My Bumble Holidate Be My Christmas Boyfriend?

Arellano flew 48,000 kilometers from Central to South America just to meet Villafuerte. In neighboring Colombia, a man from California visited a Tinder match as was later found dead in the city of Medellin.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In the Philippines, police had long cautioned online daters, especially women, who have been targeted by online scammers.

Also read: Life-Saving Tips: If You're Caught in a Crowd Crush, What Do You Do?

Dating app red flags

Some red flags to consider, according to authorities -- they ask for money, even if you've just met, they ask for too much personal information too early and they want sensitive photos and video.

Here are some tips from the Anti-Cybercrime Group on how to avoid falling prey to scammers in dating and chat apps.

Be careful when befriending strangers online

Do not respond hastily to requests of money, even if they sound desperate or troubled

Do not send money to people you do not know well, especially if you have not met in person

Do not reveal too much about yourself, particularly in the form of photos or videos, to prevent blackmail

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos