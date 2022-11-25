GUIDE: Useful Features of a Verified GCash Account

(SPOT.ph) Mobile wallet GCash has become a common payment method for Filipinos online and offline as the pandemic fast-tracked digital transactions. Compared to basic accounts, verified ones can do more with the app.

While unverified GCash users can use the app for basic payment and cash-in, verification is required to unlock the mobile wallet’s full suite of services. You might think you can get by with a basic account, but only verified accounts can cash-in online, send money to GCash users, and invest, among other things.

Also read: GCash Users Now Outnumber the Population of South Korea, New Zealand, Talk About Big

That means basic users can only top-up their accounts by going to offline touchpoints and using physical cash to load up GCash. If ever you’re short on cash and a friend tells you to GCash them back, you can’t do it using a basic account.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

GCash verified account

Verified GCash accounts gain access to the following features:

GCash Mastercard

Send Money

Cash Out

Request Money

Card Transactions

Invest Money

GCredit

Online Cash-in

International Remittance

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

What other differences are there between a basic and verified GCash account?

How to verify your GCash account

Before you’re granted access to all the GCash features, the app must verify your identity through submission of government-issued IDs.

Under the Profile tab, tap Verify Now.

Choose which ID you’re going to submit. All IDs must be valid, meaning expired IDs are off the table. Signatures must also be visible in the photo.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Next, GCash needs a selfie scan that takes photos of your face from different angles.

Last, you need to supply more information about yourself, such as type of work or business, monthly income, and the like.

ALSO READ: Here's How to Get Your GCash Account Verified Faster

GCash accepts the following IDs: