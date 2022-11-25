News + Features What's New

GUIDE: Useful Features of a Verified GCash Account

Here's why you need it.

by Clara Rosales
Just now
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
gcash investment
PHOTO BY Shutterstock ILLUSTRATOR: War Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Mobile wallet GCash has become a common payment method for Filipinos online and offline as the pandemic fast-tracked digital transactions. Compared to basic accounts, verified ones can do more with the app.

While unverified GCash users can use the app for basic payment and cash-in, verification is required to unlock the mobile wallet’s full suite of services. You might think you can get by with a basic account, but only verified accounts can cash-in online, send money to GCash users, and invest, among other things.

Also read: GCash Users Now Outnumber the Population of South Korea, New Zealand, Talk About Big 

That means basic users can only top-up their accounts by going to offline touchpoints and using physical cash to load up GCash. If ever you’re short on cash and a friend tells you to GCash them back, you can’t do it using a basic account.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

GCash verified account

GCash verified account
PHOTO BY Photo courtesy of GCash

Verified GCash accounts gain access to the following features:

  • GCash Mastercard
  • Send Money
  • Cash Out
  • Request Money
  • Card Transactions
  • Invest Money
  • GCredit
  • Online Cash-in
  • International Remittance
GCash basic verified accounts difference
GCash
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos

What other differences are there between a basic and verified GCash account?

GCash basic verified accounts difference
GCash

How to verify your GCash account

Before you’re granted access to all the GCash features, the app must verify your identity through submission of government-issued IDs.

Under the Profile tab, tap Verify Now.

Choose which ID you’re going to submit. All IDs must be valid, meaning expired IDs are off the table. Signatures must also be visible in the photo.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Next, GCash needs a selfie scan that takes photos of your face from different angles.

Last, you need to supply more information about yourself, such as type of work or business, monthly income, and the like.

ALSO READ: Here's How to Get Your GCash Account Verified Faster

GCash accepts the following IDs:

Gcash accepted IDs
GCash
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Spot News And Explainer Money Explainer
Explore Spot.ph
topicMust-see SpacestopicGadgetstopicEverything ChocolatetopicSneakerstopicHeritagetopicSale Alerts
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories