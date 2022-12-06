LOOK: Beyoncé Features Mama Lulu in Break My Soul Video

(SPOT.ph) TikTok's favorite Filipina mother, Mama Lulu, screamed and happy danced in front of the TV after seeing herself featured in Beyoncé's video of her hit single Break My Soul.

Mama Lulu's viral video telling her son Olly to "get out of here before I break your soul" after he joked about not liking Beyonce's song got featured on the intro of the Break My Soul (Hive Certified) video released today, December 6.

Also read: Louvre's Foot Traffic at an All-Time High, Thanks to Beyoncé and JAY-Z





Mama Lulu's reaction to Break My Soul feature

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Break My Soul (Hive Certified) video also featured other content creators who bopped to the dancefloor jam released this June, ahead of her long-awaited seventh studio album Renaissance.

"I would like to thank Beyoncé, her mother Tina for having her, and my family," said Mama Lulu, feigning tears and holding a bottle as her microphone while draped in a Beyoncé blanket.

"She didn’t spend $100 and wait 2 months for that blanket to go unnoticed. THIS WAS THEE MOMENT," Olly, better known as otakoyakisoba, told their TikTok followers.

"We love you Beyoncé and we’re so grateful, but the Hive still wants those Renaissance visuals. Let’s talk tickets and have some lumpia soon!" tweeted Olly.

California-based Mama Lulu, known on Gen Z's favorite app for her hilarious antics and wholesome family content, became popular for her recurring TikTok skit "Name that Celebrity" with Olly, whom she famously calls an "eedjiot." They have more than 773 million likes and almost 16 million followers on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos