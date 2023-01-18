News + Explainer Trending

Alex Gonzaga Is "Truly Sorry" to Service Worker After Cake-Icing Fiasco

by Pia Regalado
5 hours ago
Alex Gonzaga apology
PHOTO BY Alex Gonzaga/IG/Twitter

(SPOT.ph) Alex Gonzaga said Wednesday she was "truly sorry" to the service worker whom she smeared cake icing with on her birthday celebration.

It was a lesson from God on her 35th birthday, the actress-vlogger said in a tweet a couple of days after the incident first went viral on social media. Prior to this, she has personally apologized to the service worker, Allan Crisostomo.

"On my birthday, God taught me a hard and important lesson. Humility, kindness and better judgment. I am truly sorry, Kuya Allan," she said.

"To my family, I am sorry for causing you pain and embarrassment. I will rise from this a wiser and better person."

"Alex'" continues to trend on Twitter on Wednesday night with more than 201,000 mentions.

Alex Gonzaga also apologized to the waiter IRL

Alex Gonzaga apology
Alex Gonzaga posted a video from her birthday celebration in an Instagram Story.
PHOTO BY @cathygonzaga/Instagram

Crisostomo, the service worker in the video, said Gonzaga personally apologized to him at his workplace on Tuesday, January 17.

Crisostomo also has a signed copy of his statement based on a photo released by ABS-CBN News.

"Nag-apologize and nag-sorry siya sa akin tapos konting kuwentuhan at sinabi ko po sa kanya na ok na po 'yung nangyari. Ok na po kami," he said.

Gonzaga drew ire from social media users and other influencers following the incident as they said the act was insulting to service workers. Her family publicist, Peter Ledesma, claimed Crisostomo was a "friend", saying Gonzaga wouldn't do such thing to a stranger.

