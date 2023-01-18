Mama Lulu Preaches Respect for Service Workers: Nagtatrabaho Nang Marangal 'Yung Tao

(SPOT.ph) Filipino Internet's favorite mother, Mama Lulu, turned serious on Tuesday, January 18, as she preached an important lesson on respecting service workers after Alex Gonzaga drew ire online for smearing cake icing on a server's face during her 35th birthday party.

Asked by her son Olly what Mama Lulu would do if she were the service worker, she said she would get angry if it's done by someone who isn't a blood relative. Outside that context, it's plain insulting, she said in a trending Twitter post with more than 21,000 likes.

"Siyempre magagalit ako kung ibang tao. Anak ko lang ang makakagawa sa akin nyan siyempre kadugo ko, mahal ako nun, alam ko. Pero kung ibang tao, ibang usapan na 'yun, bastusan na 'yun 'diba?" she told Olly, who handles the family account otakoyakisoba.

"Hindi dapat ganun, respeto lang ang hinihingi ng bawat tao sa isa't isa. Mababa man o maliit, kailangan mo respetuhin dahil nagtatrabaho ng marangal 'yung tao."

"Huwag i-humiliate ang kapwa," said Olly.

And in true otakoyakisoba fashion, the 46-second video didn't end without a jest with Olly asking Mama Lulu to spell "respect" and... we'll let you watch her hilarious reaction here:

otakoyakisoba, others speak out on the Alex Gonzaga issue:

Olly also wrote a separate post about the issue. Just to clarify, "this isn’t cancel culture. It’s accountability and respect culture," he said.

"Respect service workers… just because you pay them does not mean you can do anything to them," he said.

As a content creator, Olly said it is their responsibility to not humiliate others for content, especially those not closely related to them, even if it was done with consent.

"We love making people laugh and posting mga kagagohan namin as a family, but also little lessons and love here and there. Also making sure everyone knows that not all social media people and influencers are the same. We have a platform to use and we don’t want to waste it," he said in a separate post.

"Make sure if you see something wrong, please say something and don’t be a bystander and take a video of it for giggles. No one is perfect, but at least have manners."

"Service workers are our equals. It’s their job to serve, but it’s our job to give them the respect they deserve," social media influencer Janina Vela said in a tweet.

"Paalala na yung mga jokes dapat nakakatuwa for all parties involved," said TikTok star Ayn Bernos.

Even Ate Rica's Bacsilog spoke for service workers.

"Dignidad. Respeto. Madali maging TAO. Pero mahirap para sa iba ang magpakaTAO. We stand by the waiters, food handlers, riders, service crew and other service frontliners. Mabuhay kayo!"

"Humor has its limits. Magrespetohan tayo," it added.

