Move Over, Roses: This Bride Walked Down the Aisle With an Onion Bouquet

(SPOT.ph) What's more precious than flowers? For this bride in Iloilo, the answer is onions and that's exactly what she used as her bridal bouquet that got her guests' (and the online world's) attention at a time when the savory ingredient is in short supply in the country.

Four days before her wedding, bride April Lyka Biorrey asked her close friend and wedding coordinator Carl Michael Poblacion to ditch the flowers and find her different kinds of onions for her to hold as her bouquet "para maiba", said Poblacion. Her groom Erwin Nobis agreed to it, he said.

"Mapapaiyak ka talaga hindi dahil sa ikakasal ka na sa iyong mahal, kundi dahil sa sobrang mahal ng mga sibuyas na ginamit sa wedding entourage bouquets, corsages, and wristlets," said Poblacion in a Facebook post today, January 24.

And just like Cinderella's fairy godparent, Poblacion worked his magic to find a sack of onions worth about P8,000 to be shipped to Iloilo from Manila just in time for her January 21 wedding.

"Inabot ako halos one hour sa pag-ayos ng bridal bouquet. Ang bigat ay halos three to four kilos kaya siguro napaiyak ang bride, ewan ko dahil ba sa bigat or dahil sa sobrang mahal ng bouquet n'ya," he said.

From bouquets to the wedding cake, it's an onion-themed wedding

Despite the logistical nightmare and the challenge of turning onions into bouquets and corsages, Poblacion said he supports his friend's decision for practical reasons.

"'Pag bulaklak malanta tapon na lang pero 'pag sibuyas, magagamit talaga," Poblacion told SPOT.ph. placed onions on the wedding cake.

"Na-shock mga principal sponsors at nag-enjoy, sabi pa nga nila may babaunin at pasalubong na sila pag-uwi sa Manila at may panggisa na... Aayaw ka pa ba kung sibuyas na ibibigay?" he said.

