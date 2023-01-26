News + Explainer Trending

'90s Kids, Did You Know That Kakai Bautista Sang the Maynila Theme Song?

by Pia Regalado
Kakai Bautista sings Maynila theme song
PHOTO BY @kakaiba_02/TikTok

(SPOT.ph) The '90s kids who grew up watching Maynila on GMA had a today-I-learned moment on Wednesday, January 25, when they found out it was actor Kakai Bautista's voice on the nostalgic theme song all along.

Yes, it was Bautista the comedienne, alongside Vince de Jesus, who signaled the start of every Maynila episode that aired on the Kapuso channel every weekend for 22 years. While it wasn't a secret—she would sing the theme song at events after the show stopped airing—it still came as a surprise to her followers online, with many commenting "OMG" and more on her video.

Also read: Turns Out Inka Magnaye's Aunt Is the Voice Behind the MTRCB Advisory And We Are Still In Shock

"Eto na 'yung request ninyo, tingnan natin kung virginal pa rin 'yung boses," Bautista says before she belts out the opening notes of the theme song, instantly awakening the childhood memories of her TikTok followers.

The TikTok video has more than 2.4 million views and counting as of writing, the most views Bautista has had so far in a single post.

@kakaiba_02 MAHAL KONG #Maynila SURREAL #fyp #foryoupage #maynilathemesong #Maynila ♬ original sound - Kakai Bautista


Kakai Bautista's Maynila video is a TIL moment

"OMG" was what many TikTok users commented on Bautista's video. Who would've thought this actress' voice is linked to core childhood memories of sitting in front of the TV on a weekend because it's not a school day?

Even Viñas DeLuxe of Drag Race Philippines commented "Omg ikaw pala yun miii!!"

Maynila, GMA's weekend drama anthology, was hosted by Lito Atienza and aired from 1999 to 2020. 

Comments to Kakai singing the Maynila theme song
PHOTO BY @kakaiba_02/TikTok
