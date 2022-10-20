Can't Wait for Drag Race PH Season 2? Here are Season 1's Best Moments to Rewatch

(SPOT.ph) Get ready to restart your engines as Drag Race Philippines and Drag Race Philippines: Untucked are returning for Season 2, after its debut season that brought drag closer to the mainstream and made rising stars out of its cast, RuPaul's World of Wonder production house said.

Precious Paula Nicole has been crowned a winner baby, runner-up Marina Summers is primed for an appearance in a "vs the World" spinoff and breakout stars Eva Le Queen and Misis Vinas de Luxe have had brands from Purefoods Chicharon Bulaklak and Supah app ride on their Season 1 personas.

As we await the return of Mamwa Pao Paolo Ballesteros with a new set of racers, we listed down Season 1 highlight we keep replaying on WOW Presents Plus, HBO GO or Discovery+.

Here are Drag Race Philippines Season 1 moments we'll never grow tired rewatching:

Boom, Turing!

It's the eargasm of the year, "Boom, Turing!" as big girl Turing earned a Ru Badge for leading the Flexbomb Girls—Eva Le Queen, Marina Summers, Brigiding, and Lady Morgana—in their version of Pop Off, Ate, demolishing their Pink Pussy Energy rivals in the girl group challenge.

While she was the winner of that episode, Turing was eliminated in the next episode, where she played Sharon Cuneta in the diva-themed Ru-sical challenge. Still, the "Boom, Turing!" catchphrase will be part of Season 1 herstory, with merch to boot.

'Anak ni Janice'

The "Shake, Rattle, and Rampa!" runway had Mamwa Pao and the rest of the judges gasping as Precious Paula Nicole gave birth to tiyanak triplets, or flesh-eating baby ghouls on the main stage.

Mamwa Pao just had to quip "anak ni Janice" in reference to actress Janice de Belen's role in the horror anthology "Shake, Rattle, and Roll". The aswang crawled to her ninang, Drag Race US star Jiggly Caliente, on the judges' table.

The episode was a trending topic on Twitter as the show's global audience got a taste of Filipino folklore.

That Dyosa Lipsync

Who could forget all the reveals in the Dyosa lipsync of Minty Fresh and Brigiding?

In a rematch that followed their double shantay to Maris Racal's Ate Sandali, the two queens came prepared with their own stunts. Brigiding revealed a dancesport-ready, fringed silver bodysuit underneath her orange dress while Minty pulled out a "Dyosa" sash mid-performance and later on, a glittery rainbow flag.

As we all know by now, Brigiding sashayed away.

'Baddest B*tch in the Game' and Tampalpuke Snatch Game

Snatch Game is among the most awaited challenges in any Drag Race franchise. For the local series, two queens stood out for their masterful impersonations -- Marina Summers as former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo (yes, complete with neck brace) and EvaLe Queen as sexy comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto.

It was Eva who stood out the most in the challenge for introducing Filipinos to "tampalpuke", a type of flat fish. The day after the episode aired, "tampalpuke" was among the trending Twitter topics.

Herstory is made: Precious Paula Nicole is the Philippines' first-ever Drag Race Superstar

Of course, completing this list is the her-storic crowning of the Philippines' first-ever Drag Race Superstar: Precious Paula Nicole.

Precious won the crown after battling it out with Marina Summers in a lipsync to Sirena by Gloc-9.

With a wig and rainbow flag ruveal, Precious secured her spot in Drag Race Philippines Herstory.

