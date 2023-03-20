News + Explainer Trending

After Charles & Keith, This Pinay Teen Is Now Creating Content for AirAsia

by Pia Regalado
Just now
Zoe Gabriel Airasia
PHOTO BY @flyairasia/TikTok

(SPOT.ph) Ever since the Singapore-based Filipina teenager went viral for calling Charles & Keith a luxury bag, it's been nothing but good vibes and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for Zoe Gabriel. Sure, you saw things come full circle when she became one of the Singaporean fashion brand's ambassadors—she hasn't stopped there. Less than a month after, Zoe Gabriel has gone international. She's been tapped by Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia, popping up for the brand on the same platform she got bashed. 

Pinay teen Zoe Gabriel goes international with AirAsia

Gabriel danced to a sped-up version of Taylor Swift's "I Think He Knows" with AirAsia pilots and cabin crew members, endorsing a seat sale promo and rated AirAsia's hot meals in another video. Her fave? Nasi lemak.

@flyairasia

*Domestic: all-in from RM23. Asean: all-in from RM60. Includes airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees. T&C apply.

i think he knows sped up - r & m <33

In one video captioned "Dare to dream with Zoe", the 17-year-old Filipina wore the AirAsia's signature red cabin attendant uniform as she danced to "Boy's A Liar" Pt. 2 with more than 1.1 million views.

@flyairasia Dare to dream with @zoe original sound - smokinaftereat

Gabriel also shared a TikTok video on her account @zohtaco how the cabin crew announced her presence on the flight bound for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She also met the pilots, and showed her followers how to book a flight via AirAsia's Super App. 

@zohtaco Hello KL! @Fly AirAsia @airasia Super App Sunroof - Nicky Youre & dazy

TikTok users are celebrating Gabriel's latest brand affiliation, calling her experience a "Cinderella ending."

Zoe AirAsia comments
PHOTO BY Screenshot/@flyairasia/TikTok
Gabriel first went viral when bashers poked fun on how she called a Charles & Keith bag "luxury", before she explained in level-headed manner how luxury meant differently for her family who couldn't even buy "bread from BreadTalk", a popular bakery brand in Singapore.

In a span of less than three months since she trended, Gabriel and her family have met with the owners of Charles & Keith and became its International Women's Month model before appearing in AirAsia's TikTok account.

Latest Stories

