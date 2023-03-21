Be Mindful of Your Laptop, Says Student After Gadget Got Damaged in an MRT-3 Scanner

(SPOT.ph) Be mindful of how you place your bags in the MRT's x-ray scanner, a student said on Twitter after her laptop was damaged inside the machine. The MRT has since apologized for what happened in a statement explaining its version of what went down that evening.

De La Salle University student and regular MRT commuter Allana Columbres shared on Monday, March 20, her "worst commuting experience" at the MRT-3, where she detailed what happened in a series of now viral tweets.

"I’d also like to clarify that I’m not mad at the guards, and I’m not blaming them for what happened. I’m really just disappointed because of their lack of urgency and sympathy for the passengers," she told SPOT.ph right after the MRT-3 released its statement on March 21.

How the laptop got damaged in the MRT-3 scanner

Columbres said she was at the Taft Avenue station around 9 p.m. on March 15, mindful of her belongings during rush hour. She was carrying her year-old laptop, a birthday gift from her father who works overseas. She queued for the x-ray scanner, a requirement before entering the station, and carefully laid her laptop flat on its back, she said.

"Then, the guy behind me forcefully pushed his bag inside the scanner which caused my backpack to be pushed vertically upright. I saw right away and panicked, by this time my bag was already inside so I rushed to the other side to get it but it already got stuck inside the scanner. The guards just watched, no emergency protocol whatsoever. They just watched as I struggled to reach for my bag," the psychology student said.

"They just watched and reacted offensively as I was panicking in front of them. We all heard a loud crack, and then the conveyor started moving again. I immediately checked if my laptop was okay, only to see that it had been bent, and the screen got horribly shattered."

She said the guards only looked at her while she was panicking. At some point, she said another guard issued a warning to other commuters via megaphone: “Ilagay n'yo po nang maayos 'yung bag niyo para 'di kayo matulad kay ate dito."

Some Twitter users asked why she didn't place her laptop on a yellow basket, which is usually offered to MRT-3 riders carrying laptops. "As far as I remember, wala pong ino-offer na basket sa Taft Station at that time."

She has reached out to the MRT-3 regarding the incident and they have since reached out to her, she told SPOT.ph, without detailing what was said.

What the MRT-3 has to say

Contrary to what Columbres said, the MRT-3 said in a statement that it has a CCTV footage showing that she the bag was at an upright position when the student placed it on the conveyor belt. There was also "adequate space" between her bag and of the passenger next in line, it said.

Opposing Columbres' tweet saying the guards did not stop the x-ray scanner when the jam happened, MRT-3 said "the machine operator immediately stopped the x-ray scanner when the jam registered on the monitor, to prevent further pile-up."

MRT-3 also reminded passengers to place their electronic gadgets on the trays provided. It said that the guards were not informed that Columbres was carrying a laptop inside her backpack. "Hence, the electronic gadget was not put on a separate tray, a pile of which is found beside the x-ray scanner, before it was placed on the conveyor belt."

"The signage also reminds passengers that MRT-3 will not be liable for any baggage losses or damages incurred while the x-ray scanner is in operation and also while the passenger is inside MRT-3 premises."

The MRT said it has reached out to the student to apologize over what happened, adding that the on-duty personnel failed to act with more compassion after what happened.

"MRT-3’s security provider has been instructed to launch a series of customer service training for all security personnel of the rail line."