International Airline Replaces Toy Plane Smashed by Customs at NAIA

(SPOT.ph) Remember the toy pasalubong that the Bureau of Customs smashed during an airport inspection? The overseas Filipina worker who owned the toy said Cathay Pacific replaced it with a new one this week.

Rachell Anne Ramos on April 25 shared a photo of an Airbus A350-900 scale model gifted by Cathay Pacific along with a passport holder. She told SPOT.ph that the smashed toy plane was a die-cast Cathay Pacific plane.

"We know how important the Cathay Pacific plane was for you. We therefore hope with this token, it brings back smiles and joy," the note said, signed only with "Donald". Cathay Pacific's country manager in the Philippines is Donald Morris.

"Thanks to Cathay Pacific Airlines Philippines for this token. I appreciated it a lot. Thanks to Ma’am Anna who reach out for me after the incident was happen (sic). Godbless you all po! And nice meeting you all in person po," said Ramos.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Smashed Toy Plane During Customs' Inspection

Earlier this April, Ramos said in a viral Facebook post that she brought home a die-cast toy airplane when she went home from Hong Kong after working there for four years. While on her way to her connecting flight to Laoag at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, Customs inspectors flagged her for a "suspicious" image of her toy.

To avoid missing her flight, she told the Customs officer to just break open the toy to prove that there was nothing inside. Finding no illegal substances there, the damaged toy ended up in the trash.

After the incident went viral, Customs apologized to Ramos in a statement. There were no mentions of replacing the damaged toy.

Also read:

EXPLAINER: Can You Bring Home Onions as Pasalubong?

The SPOT.ph Guide to Using the eTravel System for International Flights