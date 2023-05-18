Turns Out Cebu Isn't the Only 'Saint' at Binibining Pilipinas' National Costume Competition

(SPOT.ph) Binibining Pilipinas candidate Joy Dacoron is trending for donning vestments emulating the Sto. Niño de Cebu for her national costume at this year's competition but as it turns out, she isn't the only bet whose costume is inspired by a saint.

For the national costume competition, the 40 candidates puts the spotlight on beauty of the Filipino culture, with some choosing to highlight what their city or province is known for. For at least five bets—including the former Adamsonian volleybelle who represents Cebu Province—this means highlighting (or turning into) their revered saints; really no surprise for the country that boasts the biggest population of Catholics in Asia.

Binibining Pilipinas Cebu Province's national costume goes viral

Dacoron's photo was among the first national costumes released by the Binibining Pilipinas on social media. For her costume designed by Chino Ledesma Christopherson, she wore a red cape and a crown while carrying a scepter and an orb, which drew mixed reactions on social media—from praises for its on-point garb to flak for offending other Catholic faithful.

The local beauty pageant described her costume as a "symbol of unwavering faith" as it pays tribute to the province's patron, the Senor Sto. Nino de Cebu, whom she believes helped her come to terms with her father's death due to an accident.

"With pride and deep respect for their heritage, she wears this costume that signifies faith and gratefulness. Viva! Pit Senyor!," the post said, which has since been removed on the pageant's Facebook and Instagram pages.

On Instagram, Dacoron was seen wearing her national costume at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu as she thanked auxiliary bishop Ruben Labajo for his permission. In a statement released to the media, Labajo said he had "no idea" the vestments would be used for her national costume, expressing that the permission sought was for having a photoshoot set in different churches.

Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu on Wednesday also reminded the Catholic faithful on the proper wearing of the Sto. Niño vestment, adding that children were allowed to dress as Niños during the Fiesta Señor celebration every January so parents can help kids grow their faith.

"Despite the many expressions of faith and devotion towards the Sto. Niño, it is also important to keep in mind the appropriateness of our actions. As Cebuano Catholics, the Sto. Niño has a profound religious and cultural importance to us. Let us approach and treat the Sto. Niño with reverence and respect in order to avoid conflict and misunderstanding," it said on Facebook.

Meet the other "saints" at the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 national costume competition

Dacoron isn't the only one that tapped a holy being for the chance to bag the national costume competition.

Catanduanes' Candy Marilyn Völlinger in signature white and blue became La Inmaculada Concepcion for her national cotume as inspired by the patron saint of Virac. She also donned the halo created using abaca fibers, a nod to the province's pride as the Abaca Capital of the Philippines.

Taclobanon beauty Babyerna Liong is a warrior in her "feminist" version of El Capitan, the heavenly patron of Leyte. Her headdress also doubles as an altar for the miraculous Santo Niño de Tacloban.

Sharmaine Magdasoc of Ortigas, Pasig technically didn't come as a saint herself, but she wore the Blessed Mary as her costume by transforming into the famous Metro Manila landmark EDSA Shrine, the site for two peaceful political demostrations that led to the toppling of two presidents.

Naga City's Paulina Marie Labayo transformed into a devotee holding "Ina"—Bicol's patroness Our Lady of Peñafrancia— as a sign of how Nagueños grew in faith and how it shaped the province's culture. The local beauty pageant said it's also a prayer for her journey as a Binibini.

Social media users has this to say on the latest national costume competition edition. Can we get an "amen"?

The Binibining Pilipinas' National Costume and Fashion Show is happening this May 18 at The New Frontier Theater in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City.