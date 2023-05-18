Filipino Wrestler Fights With a Dislocated Shoulder, Wins a SEA Games Bronze Medal

(SPOT.ph) Wrestler Jhonny Morte took home a bronze medal for the Philippines at the SEA Games 2023 last May 16, earning praises for powering through a match despite dislocating his right shoulder before the fight.

The four-time SEA Games medalist placed third at the 65-kg freestyle competition at the Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, contributing to the Philippines' 260 medals, 117 of which were bronze.

"He had a chance to win his semis match but decided to concede defeat. Everyone was shocked when he still fought for the bronze medal match," the SEAG Network said in a video tribute to Morte.

"Mabuhay ka, Jhonny! Salamat sa paglaban para sa bayan."

What Happened at the SEA Games 2023 Wrestling Match

Morte, 32, got injured in the middle of his gold medal match against Singapore, forcing him to concede defeat, his fiancée and fellow athlete Roanne Beltran told SPOT.ph. Everyone thought he would forfeit his remaining matches.

When it was announced he would face Thailand in his next match, he removed his sling, said Beltran, who was at the venue when it happened.

"Laking gulat ng lahat na binalikan mo at pinasukan mo 'yung quarterfinals to semis at lumaban ka ng buong puso at loob kahit isang braso na lang ang kaya mong igalaw," Beltran said in a Facebook post this Wednesday, May 17.

"You won the first match minutes after your shoulder got dislocated and secured the bronze. Sobrang nakakabilib ang ginawa mo, alam 'yan lahat ng nakapanood sa venue."

Morte might need an operation following the incident, Beltran said.

Aside from his bronze this year, Morte also won two silver and a bronze in previous SEA Games. He also brought home a bronze medal from the SEA Wrestling Championships last December 2022.