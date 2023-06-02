Viral Inverter Aircon Hack 'Sucks'? Meralco Has Tips on How To Do It Right

(SPOT.ph) Rheez Larry Ramos followed a trending inverter aircon "life hack" that sucked P6,000 more from his wallet after his bill tripled compared to previous month's consumption. It's "life sucks", not a hack, he said as he warned others against using their aircon 24/7.

Ramos hopped on the viral inverter aircon hack, whose followers believe that it's cheaper to allow the aircon to run without turning it off. If effective, it should offer double the relief: from the dry season heat and from bill shock that accompanies prolonged AC use.

"Nasan na 'yung trending post na 'pag 24 hours walang patayan AC tapos once a week lang patayin ay super tipid kuno lalo 'pag inverter AC. Anyare!?" he said in a viral Facebook post with more than 7,800 shares and mostly haha reactions.

Longer aircon use means more electricity consumed, said Meralco spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga, but there are ways on how to manage the use of your appliances—including your inverter aircon—so you can avoid bill shock.

Is the viral inverter aircon hack real? Meralco answers

Trying to understand what happened, Ramos said he only used one aircon unit, one TV, one water dispenser, cellphone charger, and one fan that he rarely used that month when his electricity bill spiked to P9,000.

"'Yan lang meron ako sa bahay at wala rin ako ref! Wala rin ako electric stove dahil sa labas ako nakain or deliver. So ano na? Dating P3,000 lang per month, P9,000 na this month! Not life hacks, life sucks. LEGIT!"

Naturally, higher energy use means higher consumption, said Zaldarriaga.

"Huwag po tayo maniwala roon sa mga sabi-sabi na mas matagal mong gagamitin ang isang uri ng teknolohiya ay makakatipid ka. Hindi po, mas matagal mong ginagamit 'yan, mas mapapamahal ang electricity bill mo sapagkat mas marami kang kinukuryenteng kinonsumo," he told GMA News.

Historically, during the hot months of March to June, energy consumption in residential areas increase by up to 40%, which Meralco attributed to several factors: cooling appliances like fans and air conditioners tend to work harder to achieve their target temperature, and that those in residential areas tend to use their fans and air conditioners, and air coolers longer than usual and more often.

How about the non-inverter vs inverter aircon battle for energy efficiency? Inverter units can help you save electricity in the long run as its compressors are designed to stay in lower-powered mode without turning it off, making it the great choice for areas that keep the aircon on for eight hours or more at a time, according to Carrier.

Inverter aircons can also cool the room more quickly thanks to its compressor, which can adjust speeds compared to traditional AC units which either works at full power or not at all.

Remember these tips to manage your energy consumption at home

When it comes to the use of air conditioners, ask yourself these questions:

Are you using the right aircon size?

Size does matter. An incorrect aircon size could take up to 110% more energy to cool a room. If you are using an aircon too big for a room, you won't be able to maximize its capacity. If an aircon unit is too small for the room, it could overwork itself to reach your desired temperature.

Check if your aircon unit is the right fit for your room:

How many people are using the room?

More people using the room meant there the higher ambient temperature thanks to body heat. A room needs a higher aircon capacity if more than two people will occupy it, according to Meralco.

Are there gaps on your windows, doors?

A room that's less insulated mean more heat can penetrate, forcing your aircon to work harder to cool your room.

Is your aircon temperature at 25°C?

Cooling appliances like aircons have thermostats determining the room's ambient temperature. When you set the aircon to your desired temperature, it will work to bring your desired temperature by blowing cold air.

During summer months when it's hotter and temperature's higher, it's best to set higher temperatures so your unit won't overwork, which forces it to draw more power—meaning higher energy use.

Isn't 25°C too hot? Not according to this 2022 study on aircon use in hot-humid climates, which says that the thermal comfort temperature is between 21°C to 25°C.

Do you turn it on and off frequently?

Applying the "patay-sindi" habit to your aircon can take up more power, said Meralco power lab manager Alfred Iporac in a interview with GMA News.

"Dahil umiinit uli 'yung room mo, hahabulin na naman ni aircon 'yung temperature difference na kinakailangan para palamigin ito so, in effect, hindi siya makakatipid kung sandali ka lang aalis at papatayin tas bubuhayin mo."

How often do you clean your aircon?

Aircon units should be cleaned once a month as part of its maintenance and to ensure it runs efficiently.

Do you use curtains or blinds?

This can help block out the sun's heat and keep your room cooler, Meralco said.

