Goodbye, Work? Google Is Reportedly Down on a Monday

(SPOT.ph) Some employees may be timing out early today. Users said they are having difficulties accessing Google and some of its services with Twitter users resorting to complaining online that they can't do work (for better or for worse) on Monday afternoon, June 5.

"Google" and "Gmail" are trending on Twitter with more than 512,000 and 19,300 mentions respectively as of 4:40 p.m., with some tweets saying they couldn't access services including Gmail and YouTube.

Downdetector.com received reports of outage as early as 3:01 p.m. with more than 1,300 reports and counting.

Most of the reported issues are accessing the Google website at 67%, with 20% reporting difficulties with their Google Drive. Some 13% said they can't log in to Google.

Also read:

How to Protect Yourself from Online Threats, According to Google

Don't Click: Scammers Target YouTube Users Via Google Drive Phishing

Google and GMail Outage on Monday Afternoon

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Some users are having a virtual meltdown, with one user asking Google to "let them in."

One Twitter user was late to her meeting, while another said he couldn't open his email "So paano ko mag-work?" (insert smiley emoji).

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

This user created a short thread on what to do when Google Workspace is down.

At least two Twitter users are forced to use a different search engine.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Some are questioning whether or not it's their internet or it's just Google.

Either way, it's 5 p.m. You know what that means.