New Presidential Adviser Larry Gadon Is, Yes, That Guy Famous for the Heckling Meme

(SPOT.ph) President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has appointed a new presidential adviser: suspended lawyer Lorenzo "Larry" Gadon, whom the Internet regular may remember for that "bobo" heckler meme from 2018, and for hurling profanity-laden insults at a journalist which ultimately got him suspended by no less than the Supreme Court.

Gadon was appointed presidential adviser on poverty alleviation, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Monday, June 27.

"His appointment reflects the government’s commitment to address one of the most pressing challenges faced by our nation," the PCO said in a news release.

The PCO cited Gadon's legal expertise and extensive experience in various industries in his role of "advising the President on strategies and policies aimed at combating poverty and improving the lives of the most vulnerable sectors of society."

"Maraming salamat mahal na Pangulo Ferdinand Marcos Jr , sa pagtitiwala. Nangangako ako na sisikapin ko ang lahat na magagawa upang magampanan ko ang pagpapatupad sa mga programa ninyo para sa pag-ahon sa kahirapan ng ating mga kababayan," said Gadon in his official Facebook account.

Larry Gadon, his "bobo" fame, and other controversies

Gadon is an alumnus of the Far Eastern University (FEU) where he got his management and law degree. He held chairmanship and other prominent positions in various private companies, and served as managing partner at Gadon and Associates Law Office.

He was a part of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo's legal team, and represented the former Pampanga representative during her hospital arrest over plunder charges. He was also a known supporter of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte.

Gadon, a self-confessed "true-blooded Marcos loyalist", first ran for senator in 2016 under Marcos-affiliated political party Kilusang Bagong Lipunan but ranked 27th.



What made him famous is his "bobo" (idiot) remark in 2018, when he shouted insults while raising his middle finger to a group protesting the impeachment case against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno in Baguio City. Gadon was the one who filed the impeachment case against Aquino-appointed Sereno, which led to her ouster. He later said he doesn't care if he gets disbarred over it.

In 2019, he ran again for a Senate seat with the slogan "Hindi tayo bobo." A month after losing the race, he was suspended by the Supreme Court for three months for using "abusive, offensive" language against a doctor in 2009. Despite this, he remained a legal adviser to Bikoy, a man who claimed to be the hooded individual in the viral narco list videos linking then-President Rodrigo Duterte to the illegal drug trade.

He assisted again in yet another impeachment charge in 2020, this time against another Aquino-appointed SC Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, which was ultimately dismissed by the House of Representatives.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gadon went viral again, this time for the improper use of face masks and for saying they were ineffective in stopping COVID deaths. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the statement was "no joking matter."

Not done yet with his "bobo" line, he used the same remark as his hashtag when he ran again for senator in 2022 under the Marcos-Duterte UniTeam lineup. He failed to make the Magic 12.

In January 2022, he was suspended again by the Supreme Court for uttering profanities against journalist Raissa Robles after she allegedly called Marcos a tax evader. The suspension order was treated as motu proprio ("on one's own") a formal administrative complaint for disbarment against the controversial lawyer, whom the SC earlier told to refrain from using foul language.

Aside from that, he is also facing other disbarment complaints, including one by persons living with HIV after he claimed that former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, who died due to renal disease secondary to diabetes, passed away due to HIV.