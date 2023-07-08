No, Lalamove Does Not Accept Requests to Spy on Your Partner

(SPOT.ph) A Lalamove rider's post on a booking request at around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, July 2, has gone viral for an unexpected reason: a client essentially wanted him to spy on someone. This is not a part of Lalamove's services and is not okay, the delivery app has told us.

Rider Lawrence Bauda took a screenshot of the booking's request and posted it on a Lalamove community group of Facebook on July 2. As of writing, Bauda’s post has received 30,000 laugh reacts and 11,000 shares.

As seen in the screenshot shared by Badua, the notes portion had this, quoted as is: “wala naman po need i-deliver. need help lang po sana ng tulong niyo para malaman yung totoo. Umiinom po kasi ngayon yung bf ng kaibigan ko diyan sa may Camella.. Papa picture lang po sana or vid kung sino yung mga kasama.. Sobrang laking tulong po nito..” The customer offered to pay via a mobile wallet for this request, as the to and from address was one and the same.

At first Bauda was amused with the request, prompting him to caption his post "Kaninong girlfriend 'to.” Later on, it became clearer to him that the whole situation wasn't right, so he rejected the booking request.

“Maawa ka na lang din kay ate girl,” Bauda told SPOT.ph. In addition, he said it would also be a breach of privacy if he were to accept the customer’s request.

“Even though malaki ‘yung ibabayad na fee doon, there’s a higher chance na madadawit ako sa gulo nila, especially lasing pa. Possible din na makasuhan ako and for sure mas malaki pa ‘yung babayaran ko doon kesa sa ibabayad nila sakin,” Bauda told SPOT.ph.

Lalamove’s response to the viral girlfriend post

Like Bauda, some Facebook users also expressed in the comments section how sad the situation is that the customer had to resort to booking a Lalamove to spy on someone.

“Nakakatawa sana ‘yung post pero concern[ed] ako sa mental health ng girl,” one user wrote. “So sad that women need to go through this,” another user wrote.

The sentiment is something that even the on-demand delivery platform seems to share. Lalamove told SPOT.ph in an online exchange: “The incident is definitely one-of-a-kind. A booking is only counted if an actual page has to be delivered—Lalamove, after all, is an on-demand delivery app. Our only additional services are Purchase (Pabili) service and Queueing service.”

So, is this kind of request allowed on the platform?

“Spying on people is definitely not on the menu,” Lalamove told SPOT.ph. “We do hope, though, that our customer finds peace of mind.”

