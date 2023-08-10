"Baboy Bangon Na": Angkas Rider Shames Passenger in "Traumatizing" Exchanges

(SPOT.ph) A female passenger's experience with an Angkas rider has gone viral on Facebook for their "traumatizing" exchanges, which included what she felt was body shaming. The rider has since apologized, she said.

Patricia Cimbracruz shared her experience on Facebook days after she received "baboy bangon na" and "oink oink" messages from the Angkas rider. The post, which had more than 1,400 shares, got mostly angry reactions from other Facebook users.

"I posted it not to get attention but I posted it so that when something happens to me, everyone surrounding me will know who has motives," Cimbracruz told SPOT.ph in an online exchange.

She made the post private after the driver apologized.

"Basta ang sa akin po is nabigay po nila sa akin 'yung gusto ko na letter and assurance na safe ako every day, kasi naka-affect po siya sa everyday life ko. My company needs to change my schedule for safety din."

Angkas passenger's viral experience with a rider

On August 1, Cimbracruz hailed a ride around 10:30 p.m. along Recto in Manila in hopes that she could make it to her Ortigas workplace just in time for her shift. When the rider arrived, she asked him where she could place the food she was planning to bring to the office.

"Ang dami nyan ah, takot ka maubusan?" the driver asked, to which she responded that it was for a work potluck.

"I know those words are just simple words pero ie-expect ko 'yun sa mga tao na close sa akin, not him na 'di ko naman kilala personally," she said in her post.

Thinking the rider's treatment of her was inappropriate, Cimbracruz told SPOT.ph she reported the incident to Angkas on August 5. After that, she started receiving messages "Baboy gising na" and "oink oink" from the same number the rider used to contact her on the day she rode his motorcycle.

"I don't care if you body shame me, until the end hindi ko naman tinanggal 'yung 'po' sa mga conversation namin kahit na impolite siya. Pero kasi 'di ko siya kilala personally so why is he attacking someone na hindi n'ya kilala?" Cimbracruz said.

"Kung nagre-retaliate siya ngayon, alam n'ya saan ako nagwo-work, how sure am I na safe ako makakapasok??? It's traumatizing lalo na sa gabi pa ako pumapasok, alam n'ya saan ako nakatira, saan ako nagtatrabaho."

Apology from the Angkas rider

Angkas reached out to her a week later on August 7, sending her a copy of the rider's written apology. There, the rider asked for her forgiveness and said he wouldn't bother her again through text or call.

"Makakaasa din po kayo na hindi ko kayo pupuntahan sa inyong bahay or sa inyong trabaho. Rerespetuhin ko po ang inyong privacy," part of the apology letter read.

Cimbracruz has this to say to the rider: "Alam ko kuya humingi ka na ng dispensa sa nagawa mo. Sana ito na ang huling beses na mangyayare ito sa inyo kuya, 'wag n'yo na po ito uulitin sa iba, at maging likas na po sa inyo ang makisama at magpakumbaba."

Asked if she would hail a ride using Angkas again, she told SPOT.ph: "honestly, right now I am hesitant... maybe if the time has come, I'll use it (again)."

As of posting, Angkas has yet to reply to SPOT.ph's request for comment. We will update this article as soon as Angkas responds.