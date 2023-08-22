Service Crew or Beauty Queen? Potato Corner 'Deeply Regrets' 'Discriminatory' Job Posting

(SPOT.ph) Potato Corner went viral over the long weekend—not for a promo or a new flavor offering, but for a service crew job ad that social media users felt were discriminatory to applicants with its "beauty queen" standards. It "deeply regrets" what happened, it said in a public post on Monday, August 21.

For what the online world perceived as a fryer's job, having a "good visual impact" and "clear complexion, eyesight with good set of teeth" with "weight proportional to height" is too much. Potato Corner, called PotCor by its young fans, agreed and issued a statement regarding the "well-meaning but inappropriate job posting."

"It may have been amusing for some, but we in fact are taking this seriously. We deeply regret the incident and we’re reviewing our procedures, teaming up with our valued business partners, franchisees and suppliers to make sure that situations like this won’t happen again. So that whatever we say and do at Potato Corner reflects our values," Potato Corner said.

"Discriminatory hiring is not something we support or condone, and not aligned to who we are. We're all about providing equal opportunities for all, and giving fair recognition and reward to effort, attitude, potential, and creating positive outcomes."

What's in the Potato Corner's viral job ad

The job ad, posted over the weekend, was looking for a service crew for its branch in Ventura Mall, a shopping mall in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Captioned "For immediate hiring", the post mentioned the following criteria and qualifications:

18 to 30 years old

At least high school graduate

Knowledgable to basic mathematical computations

Preferably female

Have a good visual impact and pleasing personality

Weight must be proportional to height

Have clear complexion, eyesight, and good set of teeth

Know how to communicate in Filipino and English

Definitely love dealing with all types of people

It garnered mostly "haha" reacts until it was removed from the Potato Corner Ventura Mall feed, but not before it was saved and shared by social media users, crossing platforms from Facebook to the likes of Twitter and Reddit.

Social media reacts to Potato Corner's ad

Social media users poked fun on the ad, with some comparing it to the qualifications required of a beauty queen.

Maybe it's Kween Catriona they're looking for?

Or maybe it's really a job posting for flight (fried?) attendants?

It's a Potato Corner vs Potato Corner moment for some, who compared the local ad to its job posting in Canada. The only requirement? Fries lover, passionate and reliable, good at multitasking.

"Onle en da pelepens"

Some lauded local bakery Lola Nena's job ad, which put out the following criteria:



So, PotCor.... Maybe this calls for another National Fries Day?