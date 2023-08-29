Recap: That Viral Road Rage Incident With the Gun-Wielding Ex-Cop

(SPOT.ph) The former police who was caught wielding a gun while confronting a cyclist during a viral road rage incident in Quezon City was dismissed from service in 2017 over a similar offense, the Philippine National Police said Monday, August 28.

The driver of the red KIA Rio, named William "Willie" Gonzales by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Quezon City local government, has had his firearm registration revoked, PNP spokesperson Jean Fajardo told TeleRadyo Serbisyo. His license to own and possess firearm (LTOPF) has been cancelled, as well as his permit to carry firearms outside residence (PTCFOR).

"Kinansela na ang kanyang mga rehistro ng baril, kinansela na rin ang kanyang license to own and possess firearm and perpetual dusqualification na po, hindi na po siya maaaring bigyan ng baril kailanman," said Fajardo.

The gun wielded during the viral incident was turned over to the QCPD, while his three other firearms were confiscated by the Firearms and Explosives Office, she said.

The two parties allegedly settled the issue on August 8 while they were at the police station, with Gonzales reportedly told the cyclist to pay him P500 for the damage to his vehicle, based on screenshots posted by lawyer Raymond Fortun, who offered his services to the cyclist.

The PNP on the driver in the viral road rage incident

The viral incident that happened near Welcome Rotonda and was caught on camera by another motorist wasn't the first time Gonzales reportedly threatened someone with his gun.

"Base po doon sa record check na ginawa natin, as early as 2016 po nag-compulsary retired po ito sa PNP subalit nang taong 2017 pagkatapos n'ya po magretiro ay lumabas po ang kanyang dismissal from PNP service dahil sa kanyang pagkasangkot din sa kaso ng grave threat at kinasuhan nga po siya ng grave misconduct na nagresulta sa pagkaka-dismiss n'ya," Fajardo said.

"Mayroon po siyang nakaalitan sa kanilang lugar na magkakapatid, ganoon din po, naglabas din siya ng baril kaya po ang kinaso sa kanya ay grave threat din, similar sa nangyari nung August 8."

His dismissal meant his retirement benefits were also cancelled, said Fajardo.

"Wala po siyang natanggap."

What happens after the road rage incident?

Gonzales has been directed to appear before LTO investigators as indicated in a show-cause order for August 31. The agency's initial investigation showed Gonzales isn't the registered owner of the KIA Rio involved in the incident.

“Kaya tuloy ang Show Cause Order upang mabigyan tayo ng paliwanag ng registered owner kung bakit iba ang nagmamaneho ng sasakyan n'ya. Gusto nating malinawan kung naibenta na ba niya ito, ipinahiram lang o kung ano pang circumstances kung bakit iba ang nagmamaneho nang mangyari ang viral na insidenteng ito,” LTO's Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said in a statement.

Gonzales' driver's license was also placed under a 90-day preventive suspension by the LTO.

“Hindi pa ito ang final decision. Kasalukuyang iniimbestigahan ang kasong ito at depende sa outcome ng pag-iimbestiga, maaring permanent revocation at lifetime na hindi na siya maiisyuhan ng driver’s license."

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte urged the cyclist involved in the incident to coordinate with the city government for possible filing of cases, even while there are claims that the two have settled the issue privately.

“We are appealing to the complainant to come forward so that Willy Gonzalez, whom I consider a menace to society, is held accountable. We want to assure the cyclist that we will extend legal assistance, as well as put him and his family in our protection, so that justice is served," she said.

"I will not allow this case to be whitewashed. Maaaring natatakot ang biktima na humarap dahil ang nakatapat niya ay taga-gobyerno. Nais nating bigyang-diin na walang puwang ang karahasan sa ating lungsod,” said Belmonte in a statement released on Monday.

Possible complaints against the ex-policeman

Quezon City is looking into filing these possible complaints against Gonzales, should the cyclist choose to come forward: grave threat, slander by deed, reckless imprudence, physical injuries, violations of RA 10591 or absence of a License to Own and Possess a Firearm; absence of Permit to Carry.

The bike-friendly city also stressed that it penalizes motorists obstructing cycling lanes or walking paths under Ordinance promoting Safe Cycling and Active Transport.

The QCPD said Tuesday, August 29, that it would file an alarms and scandals complaint against Gonzales.

"Kung sila ay nagka-amicable settlement man, nasa kanilang dalawa 'yun sa krimen na maaaring nag-transpire in between them. Hindi covered 'yung alarm and scandal," QCPD Director Nicolas Torre III said as reported by ABS-CBN News.

PNP's Fajardo has this to say: "Maaari sana siyang masampahan ng grave threat kung itinuloy lang sana ng ating biktimang siklista ang pagsasampa."

"Dapat nga itong dating pulis na ito ay hindi na pinayagan pang makahawak ng baril."