WATCH: New Video Shows What Happened During That Viral QC Road Rage Incident

(SPOT.ph) A second angle video of the viral road rage incident in Quezon City was posted by Raymond Fortun on August 30. The one minute and 33 second long clip appears to be CCTV footage from the roadside and shows a fuller look into what went down between the ex-cop Wilfredo "Willie" Gonzales and an unnamed cyclist near the Welcome Rotonda on August 8.

Longer clip shows second angle of viral QC Road Rage incident

"A second angle of the August 8, 2023 roadrage incident involving the cyclist and the dismissed cop," wrote Fortun in the caption, with an added eyeroll emoji. The lawyer and avid cyclist also shared a screencap of the original viral video—now taken down—asking for help identifying the gun-wielding individual on August 28, a few hours before the ex-cop came forward in a press conference with the Quezon City Police Department. The clip and the entire incident went instantly viral online.

Now with the second video, you can see the vehicle Gonzales is driving swerve into the bike lane, stopping the cyclist from moving forward. The moment in the first clip that went viral where he cocks a gun is covered in this one by a white van, though it can be seen that he reaches to hit the cyclist on the helmet with his head after stepping down from his vehicle. The two then can be seen arguing, with Gonzales making a move to drag the bike to the side of the road as the cyclist holds on. The clip ends as the two are on the roadside.

The incident occured on August 8, and allegedly, the two made amends on the same day. Based on posts by Fortun, the cyclist will not be pressing charges "out of fear for his family," but the lawyer himself will be undertaking the filing of complaints and asking for investigations. Both Senate—in an inquiry filed by Senator JV Ejercito—and House of Representatives—in a committee led by Danilo Fernandez of Laguna asking PNP Chief Benjamin Acorda and others to report—have made moves to do so.

Meanwhile, the driver's license of Gonzales has been suspended for 90 days by the Land Transportation Office and his gun has been surrendered to QC police. Director Nicolas Torre III, QCPD chief, has also submitted his resignation following backlash for the press conference he held side by side Gonzales on August 28.