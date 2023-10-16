Philippines' Hachiko? Dog Waits Over a Year for Dead Owner Outside Hospital

(SPOT.ph) Dogs are some of the most loyal creatures that roam the earth. Much like humans, they treat their family as their pack, which means they'll be by your side until the end—and even beyond. This is the story of Morgan, who waited for his owner outside the MCU Hospital in Caloocan City for over a year.

Why Morgan is waiting outside the MCU Hospital in Caloocan City:

The story of Morgan was posted on October 7 by the Animal Kingdom Foundation, an animal rescue organization based in Capas, Tarlac. It has since gone viral with over 1,000 shares.

As it turns out, Morgan's human was confined at the MCU Hospital back in 2022 due to COVID, but he never got out alive to reunite with his loyal canine. So, for over a year, the dog waited outside the morgue (thus the name), hoping to see his master again.

In an online exchange, AKF confirmed that the family of Morgan's owner tried bringing him home. "But he kept coming back to the hospital, and we are guessing they just gave up taking him back home," AKF volunteer and social media manager Christian Bondoc told SPOT.ph.

Guards, doctors, and hospital staff at the MCU Hospital have been kind enough to give him food.

"Morgan is a nice dog, very sociable, everyone at MCU hospital loved him. They also looked after him, they feed him regularly. They did not report to the city pound fearing he will be euthanized if taken," Bondoc added. While they have no way of knowing Morgan's exact age, teeth assessment showed that he's a senior dog, probably around 10 years old.

Eventually, a medical representative reported the situation to AKF. On October 7, volunteers brought Morgan into custody to be taken to the AKF Center in Capas. "He will be health checked, rehabilitated, vaccinated, and neutered. Then we will find him a new family," the foundation promised in a post.

Where to donate for the care of Morgan and other animal rescues:

As a non-governmental organization, AKF needs volunteers and donations to care for its rescues. Here's how you can help:

GCASH: 09273403514 Marquez H.

PAYPAL: akfrescues@gmail.com

BDO: 0069 1011 0365 (Animal Kingdom Foundation)

BPI: 1681 0015 88 (Animal Kingdom Foundation)

Story and photos used with permission from Animal Kingdom Foundation for SPOT.ph.

