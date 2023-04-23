Tried and Tested: This Local Brand’s Vegan Nail Polish Made Me Stop Getting Gel Manicures

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.



(SPOT.ph) Look, the secret to being low-maintenance is getting high-maintenance things. A prime example? Bi-monthly to monthly nail appointments. Heck, you most likely get them in acrylic or gel; and while you do get them for their longevity, the frequent application will more or less put a toll on your nail beds if not done correctly. Still, it has become the standard when it comes to getting your nails done. But what if we told you that you can go back to using traditional, a.k.a. non-gel nail polish and still get that sleek and sexy "my nails but better" look without having to damage your nails even further? Local brand Curated Colors—or Cuco for short—might just be what you're looking for. Best part? They're vegan and cruelty-free.

Check out this local brand's vegan sheer nail polish:

Yep, it's not just your food where you can go vegan but the stuff that you put on your body as well. It's more or less under the vein of "clean beauty" in this regard and if you're curious how nail polish can fall under this category, it's actually quite simple.

Traditional nail polishes tend to have a ton of chemical ingredients and solvents that when inhaled in large quantities can be harmful to your body. Vegan polishes, like those of Cuco's, have eliminated at least 14 of those harmful ingredients which include stuff like formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, parabens, TPHP, gluten, MEHQ/HQ, MIT, palm oil, and animal-derived ingredients. They don't test on animals either.

A bottle of Cuco's nail polish retails for P145; you can get three in a thematic set for P399. They currently have 18 shades available, ranging from bold hues that are perfect for the summer, shades of reds for when you're feeling feisty, and even the more muted tones that evoke a classic and put-together vibe. It comes in both opaque and sheer finishes.

Now, we know how difficult it is to work with sheer nail polish. It's similar to Goldilocks in that way when something should be "just right", not too opaque but enough to give you a more "clean-looking" nail bed. As your go-to for all things hip and happenin', we here at SPOT.ph took it upon ourselves to try one of their nail polishes in the sheer formulation: Sheerness.

While not an exact dupe for Essie's Ballet Slippers polish, Cuco's Sheerness is as close as it can get. It comes in a pale, almost translucent pink hue that mimics and enhances one's nail plate when applied. True to its claim, it's quick drying at five minutes (the author suspects less if you sit very still once applied!) and applies well given the wide brush it comes with. If you're not careful with your manicure, traditional nail polish tends to chip or lift within the first five days of wear. I've been wearing the polish on my nails for roughly five to six days as of this writing and have yet to see it chip or lift—trust us, I'm not exactly going about my day as daintily as I could, opting to do my usual day-to-day routine while doing this test. Take a look below:

As someone that used to be a frequent nail biter and had to get gel manicures in order to properly "heal" my damaged nail plate, being able to revert back to using traditional nail polish is a godsend. Add in the fact that a good nail tech who can apply your gel or acrylic perfectly would cost you upwards of P500 per visit. Being able to do my nails at home for a fraction of the cost is something that I'd always go for since I'm the type of girl who loves switching things up every now and then. If you're the same, then finding the perfect nail polish shade, finish, and formula are the most important factors to consider when pampering oneself.

Curated Colors' nail polish retails for P145 and is available on Lazada, Shopee, select SM Stores, and Watsons' branches.

For more information, check out Curated Colors on Instagram.

