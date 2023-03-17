Friday Finds: Samsung's Newest Noise-Cancelling Earbuds Are Now 30% Off

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) It seems like your favorite artists are dropping collabs, bonus tracks, and new music left and right. As the audiophile that you are, you probably prefer immersing yourself in their latest songs with speakers on full blast, main-character headphones, or more low-key earphones. But if you want something that'll tune out the world without drawing too much attention to yourself, you might want to add Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 Pro to your cart. After all, the newest music is best paired with the latest tech.

The noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are currently on sale for P9,093 from P12,990 on Samsung's website, Lazada, and Shopee. You can also get up to almost P30,000 off on smartphones, tablets, and TVs at the Samsung Festival until March 31.

Check out the features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro:

Designed to be smaller than its predecessor, the ergonomic Galaxy Buds2 Pro is meant to reduce pressure on the ear canal and minimize noise. It comes in three colors: White, Graphite, and the BTS-inspired Bora Purple.

The water-resistant earbuds can play continuously for five hours with Active Noise-Cancelling switched on and up to eight hours with it switched off. You can get another 18 hours of battery life from the cradle.

If you're looking to focus on your music (or your work), the earbuds can eliminate even the softest of outside sounds—yes, even the wind. It's built with three Signal-to-Noise Ratio microphones, which allow it to track and then eliminate background noise.

But when you start talking, Voice Detect automatically turns off the Active Noise-Cancelling and activates Ambient sound. That means you can easily engage in conversation without having to take the earbuds off.

For those always on the go, you don't have to worry about accidentally leaving your earbuds behind because the SmartThings Find feature lets you trace them with location detection. Your phone will send you a notification when you go too far without them and it even works with or without the case.

The earbuds are also meant for Hi-Fi enthusiasts who need their music to be crystal clear. If you're using a Samsung Galaxy device, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro can maintain the same 24-bit high-quality sound from your phone to your ears. It also has 360 Audio, which pinpoints the direction of the sound as you move your head for a fully immersive spatial experience.

