PSA: You Can Score Cameras, Lenses + More at Up to 80% at This Clearance Sale

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Almost everyone (and their mothers), if not already on the scene, want to dive into the waters of digital content creation. You've seen influencers, vloggers, and other content creators hard at work capturing everything using their equipment with steep price tags, especially cameras. Whether you're an aspiring content creator or just want to capture your world through your own lenses, you can score said gadgets plus more to help you achieve the best quality photos and videos at discounted prices: Henry's Cameras clearance sale is happening at this mall in Parañaque this month.

Also read: 10 Must-Have Items to Kickstart Your Content Creation Career

Check out Henry's Cameras clearance sale.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ah, Henry's Cameras. It's a go-to for anything and everything involving photography and videography. They offer different types of cameras (they have film, action, digital, handy cams, et cetera), and drones, to lenses and accessories like tripods, gimbals, filters, and the like since 1980. And now, select items are included in their clearance sale where you can score up to a whopping 80% off from July 14 to 31 at their Ayala Malls, Manila Bay branch. They also have buy-one-take-one deals inside.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

We're talking cameras, lenses, tripod, cleaning kits, ring lights, backdrops, and a whole lot more from brands such as Sony, Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Tokina, and GoPro among others. According to its TikTok video, a lot of the cameras are demo units or store display units.

Take note that a customer can only choose one (1) unit for testing, so make sure it's a model you really want to purchase. No joy testing is allowed. After choosing, you can check the product to see if there are defects, and if there are none, you must purchase them. You cannot change the unit after testing. Again, make sure to pick what you really want to buy and test it thoroughly. Replacement and refunds won't be accommodated. Check out the full terms and conditions below:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

They will only accept cash and straight card payments.

You can also check out their offered items through Lazada and Shopee.

The clearance sale will be located on the fourth floor of the Ayala Malls, Manila Bay, Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard corner Aseana Avenue, Paranaque City.

For more information, check out Henry's Cameras' Instagram page.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire and listed prices can change without prior notice.