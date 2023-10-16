Spotted on Lazada: Make Cleaning Suck Less With This 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner at 59% off

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.



(SPOT.ph) There's this feeling of satisfaction when you're cleaning the whole house with a vacuum. Maybe it's the fact that it's neatly and efficiently sucking all the dirt without taking much of your effort and time, or you feel like you're the main character on a K-Drama when you use it. Whatever the reason may be, you can't deny that having a vacuum cleaner can and will bring so much satisfaction. We spotted one in Lazada and Shopee that you'd definitely love. Best part? You can cop it for less.

Check out this Deerma vacuum cleaner we found on Lazada:

Whether you just moved into your new space or you have been looking for a replacement, you might want to check out this vacuum cleaner from Deerma on Lazada.

You'll have two cleaning appliances in one—the Deerma DX700 can held by hand or by the usual vertical hold, thus making cleaning surfaces, say hardwood, carpet, tiled floors, and even the cars, beds, and sofas more convenient.

It is equipped with a large capacity dust box, so no worries if you need to sweep a large area. And you won't have trouble pouring all the hair and debris out because the dust box can easily be removed, and by extension, easily washed, too.

We know appliances come with steep price tags. Depending on your budget, the Deerma DX700 can be one of them at the original price of P4,300. But you'll be glad to know that they're on sale at a whopping 59% on Lazada and 58% off (from P3,999) on Shopee and you can cop them at P1,784 and P1,699 respectively if you check them out ASAP.

