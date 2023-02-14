Who Needs an S.O.? This Cozy Blanket With Sleeves Will Warm Your Cold Dead Heart

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) As if having no one to spend Valentine's day with isn't cold enough, Metro Manila felt a drop in the literal temperature and made February 14 the coldest day of the year so far. Nope, it's not just you or your ice-cold and numb heart. With no significant other to cuddle with during this time, the only thing we could wrap ourselves around is a blanket—though we wish it were the arms of someone special instead, but alas, we can't help you with that. What we can offer you, however, is this one-of-a-kind blanket. A wearable one with sleeves, at that.

Warm your cold days and nights with this blanket with sleeves.

We all know the struggle of moving while we're comfortably snug in our blanket burritos. Now, you can go about your day—heck, even out and about (and at work, because we all know you want to.) while still being in the comforts of your soft blanket with these wearable blankets with sleeves from Bleeves. A mouthful, we know. It is as its name suggests: blankets, made of ultra-soft cuddle fleece, with built-in convenient sleeves. It's like if your trusty jacket and favorite blanket had a baby. Peak comfort, we say.

They offer their "bleeves," aka blankets with sleeves in various sizes: the Regular (P795), which ends above the ankles, and the XtraLong (P995), which can cover your feet (also made for those who are blessed in height). There are also kids' sizes. Bleeves also have a hoodie, poncho, cape, and blazer (who says you can't be stylish?) version. They're also perfect for when you get cold easily.

Check out the "bleeves" below:

Bleeves are available online.

For more information, check out Bleeves' website.

