Spotted on Shopee: Cop This Summer Dress With Pockets for Less Than P500

(SPOT.ph) Not to be too excited, but February is coming to a close and you know what that means: the summer season is almost upon us. It's the perfect time to pull out your summer wardrobe, a.k.a. breezy styles like tank or crop tops, shorts, skirts, and of course, dresses suited for the upcoming hot weather. Knowing you, you probably have a lot of beach trips and out-of-town escapades planned out—so if you're looking to stock up on new, weather-friendly pieces for said affairs, we spotted this cute dress from online brand Justhis Clothing on Shopee. Made with linen and complete with pockets, this frock is just what you need to add to your daily wardrobe rotation this summer (and even beyond).

This backless linen dress from Shopee is perfect for the summer.

You'll look effortlessly chic and cute—dresses are a lazy girl's best friend after all—when you slip into the Hudson Backless Midi Dress on a hot summer day. Heck, you could style this up even when it's kind of cold out, or when you just can't be bothered. This frock sports a cool and breezy silhouette with a square neckline, and the hem stopping just a few inches below the knees. It's backless, too, so that's added oomph. You can pair this understated dress with your favorite white sneakers or sandals. And oh, did we mention that it has two functional side pockets? Yup! It's a dress with pockets. You get to practice your "Thanks, it has pockets!" line.

It's available in various, fun colors such as Blue, Powder Blue, Sangria, Orange, Peach, Lilac, Avocado, and so much more. Heck, you can cop one in every hue. Who's to stop you? Not us, that's for sure.

This dress from Justhis Clothing is priced at only P439 on Shopee.

