10 Alternative Beauty Finds for When You Can't Get the One

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Imitation is the best form of flattery, so they say. Which can only mean that yup, dupes are a good thing, especially for your wallet. So called because they're items similar to hard-to-reach or luxurious ones, only they're sold at drastically low prices. Think of fast fashion brands like Shein that carry trendy items inspired by the runways of Fashion Week. They've slowly become more popular—with a TikTok trend at that!—because well, let's face it, not everyone can afford luxury goods. With the cost of living continuously rising, it can be a bit heavy on the wallet to buy dispensable products like makeup and skincare from the luxe end of things, but that doesn't mean you can't get similar effects. Looking for a specific product dupe is one way to go; Below, we list down 10 products you can cop as alternatives.

Check out 10 skincare and makeup dupes for when you need an alternative:

Super Lustrous The Gloss™ Lip Gloss (P375) from Revlon

Dupe for: Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer (P1,640)

Revlon recently brought their viral Super Lustrous lippie in gloss formula to the country and it couldn't have arrived at a better time. For sure you've been wanting to get your hands on Fenty Beauty's products considering that Superbowl performance by Riri herself. While the shades aren't an exact match, the formula of the gloss gives your lips that pouty but non-sticky feeling that's currently a trend. Who knew lip gloss would make a comeback? Definitely not the millennials.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Poreless Putty Primer (starts at P850) from e.l.f. Cosmetics

Dupe for: Tatcha The Silk Canvas Filter Finish Protective Primer (US $54, approximately P2,980)

Everyone needs a good primer and while the whole world has been singing praises for Tatcha's offering, it's not easy getting your hands on one if you live in the Philippines. Lucky for you, the alternative option—e.l.f. Cosmetics' Poreless Putty Primer—is somewhat available on our shores, at least in limited quantities. Both primers share a lot of ingredients and skin benefits and are said to have the same longevity in terms of wear test. Tatcha's primer comes with a small spatula that comes with purchase while the e.l.f. primer does not.

Available at Look Philippines.

Brow Pen (P429) from Skinned Beauty

Dupe for: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Pen (P1,600)

Remember when everyone was obsessed with Anastasia Beverly Hills and their smudge-proof eyebrow pomade? You'll be glad to know that they've kept up with the times trend-wise and stayed relevant using their other products. Given that light, feathery brows are in, it only makes sense for the brand to have a precise Brow Pen that can easily mimic the hairs on your brows, or draw 'em on if you don't have much. Price-wise, we know Anastasia doesn't come cheap, and considering you'll be using the product on a daily basis? You best bet a dupe would be a much better option. Local brand Skinned Beauty has one that is equally good and long-wearing. It is currently available in three shades versus Anastasia Beverly Hills' nine available colors.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Satin Luxe Lite in Peach Ade (P199) from Detail Cosmetics

Dupe for: Dior Beauty Lip Glow Lip Balm (P2,500)

Dior Beauty has been making a ton of buzz lately, partially thanks to the effort of Blackpink's Jisoo, no doubt. And if you're a fan of the singer-slash-actress, you've obviously dreamed of owning at least one Dior product, be it a bag or in the form of a beauty item to show your support. Unfortunately, like any item from a luxury brand, prices aren't always within reach, unless you save up for it or you're loaded. So if you're deadset on a particular shade and finish but don't really care for the brand, why not look for a dupe? This lippie from local brand Detail Cosmetics is as good as it gets if you're eyeing a subtle and dainty pink lip. It stains beautifully on the lips just like Dior's Lip Glow Lip Balm and promises hydration too.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Active Concealer (P399) from Issy & Co.

Dupe for: NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer (P1,900)

If you're always scrolling through TikTok then you are probably aware of the chokehold these two beauty brands have over Filipinos. NARS is known for their eye-brightening concealer that has just the right consistency—not too rich in texture but is easily blendable. In fact, it even has a previous dupe prior to this new one courtesy of Maybelline's Fit Me concealer (which you can also give a try, by the way!). But if you want a more updated and closer formulation to the OG product, you might want to give Issy & Co's Active Concealer a try. This local brand's version has skincare ingredients like sodium hyaluronate and glycerin which allows it to be buildable and long-wearing.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

On The Glow Skin Booster (P549) from GRWM Cosmetics

Dupe for: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter (US $49, approximately P2,700)

Arguably we can say that Charlotte Tilbury is the makeup brand of the era. And rightly so, everything the British lady puts out pairs well with a variety of skin tones. Most if not all of her product offerings become bestsellers and are often times sold out. Still, that hasn't stopped Filipinos from attempting to get their hands on the goods despite them being in limited quantities. But on the off chance that your next makeup run to Look Philippines leaves you high and dry, you can get a dupe of her Hollywood Flawless Filter by giving GRWM Cosmetics a visit on their e-commerce pages. The local brand's version has the same pearlescent glow when applied to the face albeit being a warmer shade when compared to Charlotte Tilbury. It also comes in five shades while Charlotte Tilbury has 12.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

24HR Infallible Matte Cover Liquid Foundation (P799) from L'Oreal

Dupe for: Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation (P2,700)

If you live in hot and humid Philippines, chances are you have a full-proof foundation in your arsenal that can withstand the sweat and grime that your daily commute gives you. You most likely have one or two go-to's and one of them would probably be Estee Lauder's Double Wear foundation—something that you most likely learned from mom. A tried and tested formula, Estee's Double Wear claims to have 24-hour longevity when applied to the face and does not attract much oil when worn for long periods of time. A dream, we know. Still, it comes with a hefty price tag of P2,700 a bottle and while it may last you a long time, it's still pretty steep. Having a more affordable option like L'Oreal's Infallible foundation would be a great way to save a few bucks as you save up for your next Double Wear bottle. It also claims to last 24 hours and comes in a matte, powdery finish when applied.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Quad Goals - Blush Palette (P749) from GRWM Cosmetics

Dupe for: Dior Beauty Backstage Rosy Glow Blush in Pink (P3,250)

The only brand to have a double entry on this list, GRWM Cosmetics' blush palette is a pretty good dupe for the TikTok-famous Dior pink blush. Technically speaking, it's only the shade "No Shame" that's a color match for the more expensive blush but if you look closely, the adjacent shades "Sun and Moon" and "Pablo's Latte", when layered together makes for a pretty good shade match for NARS' blush in Orgasm. If that isn't a great bang for your buck dupe, then we don't know what is.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Overnight Exfoliating Treatment (P395) from Good Molecules

Dupe for: Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum (P5,650)

Of course, a dupe list wouldn't be complete if it didn't have anything skincare-related. One of the most expensive categories in beauty—fragrances tend to take the first spot—great skincare usually costs an arm and a leg. The price usually is justified by the amount of time spent on research, testing, and the like since most high-end skincare products really give you great results but that doesn't mean we close the door on the more affordable options. You did, after all, grow up using products within the said price range. Drunk Elephant makes great skincare that really gives results. However, it's not the most economically-sound brand. Instead, we recommend that you look for an alternative product with the same ingredients found on your fave DE serum, moisturizer, what-have-you like how Good Molecules' Overnight Exfoliant Treatment and DE's T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum share glycolic as one of the main ingredients so you know you're more or less getting the same results.

Available on Lazada, Shopee, and Look Philippines.

Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence (P1,231.25 from P2,925) from Missha

Dupe for: SK-II Facial Treatment Essence (P11,000)

If you've started looking at anti-aging products then you know that SK-II's Facial Treatment Essence is one of the most sought-after products. The Japanese brand's liquid gold claims to soften texture, evens skin’s tone, enhances radiance and reduces the appearance of dark spots & fine lines, all with the expensive price tag of P11,000. A bit hefty for something you'll have to pat on your face day and night. Instead, why not try an alternative product like Missha's Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence? It contains similar ingredients and has is a known dupe of the product. Plus, when it comes to skincare, you know you can trust the Koreans as much as the Japanese so you know it'll work.

Available on Lazada.

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire and listed prices can change without prior notice.

