Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 Just Got the Prettiest Floral Update

(SPOT.ph) Not all change is scary. Case in point: Onitsuka Tiger and its cult-favorite Mexico 66s. The Japanese footwear brand has released, and continues to release, different iterations to keep their classic pairs fresh and relevant. We don't blame you if it's become difficult to keep track—don't fret, you have us to direct you to their latest drops, a.k.a. new designs of the cult-favorite Onitsuka Tiger silhouette. The latest Mexico 66 update is one you wouldn't want to miss out on; just take a look at the new colorway with the daintiest floral design.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s get the prettiest floral update

We're sure you saw the sakura blossoms iteration of the Mexico 66 kicks, so here's another floral design that you might like. Think of a garden full of colorful blooms on your feet. That's basically what'll happen if you slip on this Mexico 66s; decked in shades of pink with hints of soft yet bright green, alongside pops of yellow and red flowers on a crisp white canvas, this pair will have you blooming. Peep the Onitsuka Tiger logo stamped in white and soft red. Plus, the pastel pink details on the sole and a darker shade on the heel flap, tongue, and insole add a sweet touch.

We can totally see you wear these kicks with your favorite summer dress as you frolic in a garden. Also for picnic dates and a casual stroll in the park.