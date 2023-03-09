Your Fave Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Just Got a Dainty Sakura Update

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Ah, cherry blossoms. Just imagine the pretty pink flowers in full bloom against a picturesque view, with petals falling just like a scene straight out of a K-drama. Truly, nothing beats seeing the Sakura trees firsthand, so much so that people flock to countries like Japan or South Korea in the spring just to get a glimpse of such beauty. Whether you were one of those people who missed cherry blossom season or simply dreams of flying to see them one day, Onitsuka Tiger just dropped a pair of their cult-favorite Mexico 66s that'll remind you of the dainty flowers in full bloom.

Check out Onitsuka Tiger and their cherry blossom-themed Mexico 66.

You know how it is with the Mexico 66s and its eye-catching, head-turningiterations and colorways. They even came out with a Tiffany Blue-like pair just a while back.

This time around, the Japanese brand's classic silhouette is decked with pretty pink flowers on a clean, snow-like white canvas. Think of the cherry blossom petals on during a crisp, spring morning. The signature Onitsuka Tiger stripes are in pure white, while touches of pastel pink can be found on the heel, tongue, and insole.

You may have missed this year's season but that doens't mean that you can't rock the Sakura on your feet. Who knows, you might even be wearing said pair when you do visit next year. Either way, these pairs are just something you will make space in your wardrobe for. Check out the pretty sneakers below:

SPOT.ph already reached out regarding the availability of the product but no additional information was given. While waiting for more details (yup, we're right here with you on this one) hopefully in the coming days, you might want to check out or keep an eye out for said and more Onitsuka Tiger sneaks on Lazada.

For more information, check out Onitsuka Tiger Philippines' Facebook page.

