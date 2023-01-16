Witness Japan’s Sakura Trees in Full Bloom on These Dates

(SPOT.ph) Bring out your calendars and start planning your trips for the coming spring because Japan just released their initial forecast for the Sakura, a.k.a. cherry blossom season. If pink and flowery is your aesthetic, or if you've been dreaming of having that spring moment under the Sakura trees, then read up and start booking those flights because cherry blossom season starts as early as March and goes all the way to early May this year.

Also read:

10 Under-the-Radar Destinations in Tokyo and Kansai for Your Japan Revenge Trip

You Can Soon Buy Tickets to the Studio Ghibli Theme Park Online

Japan Is Building a Theme Park Inspired by the Pokemon Slowpoke

Here's the schedule for this year's cherry blossom season in Japan:

The Japanese and many enthusiastic tourists participate in what is called hanami, which literally translates to flower watching. This activity involves having picnics, taking strolls, and just having a slow day while appreciating the beautiful cherry blossom petals flutter in the wind.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Depending on where you're planning to have your hanami experience, there are varying dates when you can experience the flower's full bloom. Typically, areas in the southern regions of Japan, i.e., Fukuoka, Osaka, and the rest of the Kansai region, have their cherry blossom season ahead of the northern parts, i.e., Hokkaido, Miyagi, and Aomori regions due to temperature differences with the south having a relatively warmer climate than the north.

Based on studies by the Japan Meteorological Corporation, you can expect the trees to flower in these Sakura-dense areas on these dates:

Tokyo - Flowering starts on March 22, with full bloom expected on March 30.

Fukuoka - Flowering starts on March 23, with full bloom expected on April 1.

Nagoya - Flowering starts on March 25, with full bloom expected on April 4.

Osaka - Flowering starts on March 28, with full bloom expected on April 5.

Sendai - Flowering starts on April 8, with full bloom expected on April 13.

Sapporo - Flowering starts on April 30, with full bloom expected on May 5.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Just note that the dates mentioned above are estimates and may still change depending on the weather and temperature in the coming days. The Japan Meteorological Corporation updates the forecast dates weekly, and they even have a tracker that shows how much of the Sakura trees have flowered. So be sure to keep an eye out for these dates when you book your spring trip to Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

For more information, visit Japan Meteorological Corporation's website.



Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.