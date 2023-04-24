The Upcycled Tote Bag of High-School-Project Dreams Is Now Available at Kultura

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.



(SPOT.ph) Remember your TLE (Technology and Livelihood Education) subject in school where you made these tote bags from upcycled juice containers? Of course you do, how could you forget the nights you've spent making it are home? Or all the juice you had to consume and juice boxes clean to make into a bag? It's proven useful for carrying heavy books then, not to mention very quirky and sustainable, so we're not surprised you'd want to get a hold of those bags again without actually making them this time. Well, we know of a place you can get them: Kultura Filipino.

Check out this bag made of upcycled juice packs from Kultura Filipino; here's how to get one.

Either the bags were displayed at school as soon as you were done or the teacher had you keep them but lost them in your attic through the years—either way, if you miss having them and want to add them to your daily bag rotation, we spotted these sustainable totes at Kultura, which is also known for showcasing local artists and crafts here and to the whole world.

This quirky, foil carry-all is handmade by "women from underserved communities in Metro Manila providing work opportunities while caring for the environment." It's part of their Crafts for a Cause product line.

It has juice packs taking over the the entire bag (yup, even on the handles), stitched together in a block pattern. Store your essentials in it and more, all the while reducing the waste that ends up in landfills. Huge bonus for that added nostalgia because almost everyone had an experience making them. If you've ever grown tired of your same old, same old canvas totes, you can switch it up with these proud local babies.

And no, these are not alternatives to your future art projects at school should the subject require you to in the future, in case we need to emphasize that.

This bag goes for as low as P120 ( just imagine how many packs of juice you'd be able to buy).



Available online.

For more information, check out Kultura Filipino's Facebook page.

