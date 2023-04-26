Cinderella, Snow White + More: These Cute Disney Princesses From Miniso Will Keep Your Jewelry Safe

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Thanks to Disney, you've always dreamt of becoming a princess (and you are—no matter what anyone says—we're right there with you). You grew up watching Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, all that and more. Heck, you binge-watch them even now. Well now, the royal princesses from said Disney movies will watch over you—not literally, but over your jewelry with the cutest, princess-themed boxes from Miniso.

Check out these Disney princess-themed jewelry boxes from Miniso; here's where you can get them.

Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast once said, "You don't have time to be timid. You must be bold, daring," and that's exactly what you should be when you're at Miniso to get the Disney Princess Series Dream and Flower Theme Jewelry boxes.

You have the option to choose among your favorite Disney princesses: there are Cinderella, Ariel (with Flounder), Belle, Merida, Jasmine, Aurora, Snow White, and Mulan in the cutest, chibi-like forms on the lid. You won't be able to resist once you see those eyes IRL.

The boxes, which are glittering and transparent, are decked in their representative colors. You can easily put your rings, earrings, and even your smallest thingamabobs (you've got twenty) inside, and rest assured, they'll keep it safe. They're like the size of your hands. Check them below:

The Disney Princess Series Dream and Flower Theme Jewelry Box retail for P499 each. They're available in selected Miniso stores nationwide.

