Cinderella, Snow White + More: These Cute Disney Princesses From Miniso Will Keep Your Jewelry Safe

by Louise Lizan
2 hours ago
miniso disney princess themed jewelry box
PHOTO BY Miniso ILLUSTRATOR: Warren Espejo

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you. 

(SPOT.ph) Thanks to Disney, you've always dreamt of becoming a princess (and you are—no matter what anyone says—we're right there with you). You grew up watching Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, all that and moreHeck, you binge-watch them even now. Well now, the royal princesses from said Disney movies will watch over you—not literally, but over your jewelry with the cutest, princess-themed boxes from Miniso.

Also read: Disney Cruise to Set Sail From Singapore and Across Southeast Asia

Check out these Disney princess-themed jewelry boxes from Miniso; here's where you can get them.

miniso jewelry box
PHOTO BY Miniso

Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast once said, "You don't have time to be timid. You must be bold, daring," and that's exactly what you should be when you're at Miniso to get the Disney Princess Series Dream and Flower Theme Jewelry boxes.

You have the option to choose among your favorite Disney princesses: there are Cinderella, Ariel (with Flounder), Belle, Merida, Jasmine, Aurora, Snow White, and Mulan in the cutest, chibi-like forms on the lid. You won't be able to resist once you see those eyes IRL.

The boxes, which are glittering and transparent, are decked in their representative colors. You can easily put your rings, earrings, and even your smallest thingamabobs (you've got twenty) inside, and rest assured, they'll keep it safe. They're like the size of your hands. Check them below:

miniso jewelry box snow white
Disney Princess Series Dream and Flower Theme Jewelry Box Snow White (P499).
PHOTO BY Miniso
miniso jewelry box aurora the sleeping beauty
Disney Princess Series Dream and Flower Theme Jewelry Box Aurora from The Sleeping Beauty (P499).
PHOTO BY Miniso
miniso jewelry box belle beauty and the beast
Disney Princess Series Dream and Flower Theme Jewelry Box Belle from Beauty and the Beast (P499).
PHOTO BY Miniso
miniso jewelry box cinderella
Disney Princess Series Dream and Flower Theme Jewelry Box Cinderella (P499).
PHOTO BY Miniso
miniso jewelry box mulan
Disney Princess Series Dream and Flower Theme Jewelry Box Mulan (P499).
PHOTO BY Miniso
miniso jewelry box the little mermaid
Disney Princess Series Dream and Flower Theme Jewelry Box Ariel from The Little Mermaid (P499).
PHOTO BY Miniso

The Disney Princess Series Dream and Flower Theme Jewelry Box retail for P499 each. They're available in selected Miniso stores nationwide. 

For more information, check out Miniso Philippines' Facebook page.

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire and listed prices can change without prior notice.

