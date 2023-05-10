Here's How You Can Use Apple's Final Cut Pro on iPad for Less

(SPOT.ph) Content creation is everything these days. In social media—say, mostly on YouTube or even TikTok—you'll see content creators, vloggers, influencers, et cetera left and right creating content for the mass audience, most of which are high-quality videos courtesy of a good and reliable video editing app. Case in point: Final Cut Pro—which, from only on Macs, is soon to be available on iPads, tech giant Apple announced on May 9.

Apple is bringing Final Cut Pro to your iPads.

Whether you're an enthusiast, a beginner, or a professional, Final Cut Pro is one of the software that comes to mind when it comes to creative video editing-slash-post-production applications in the Apple world.

It's simple yet packed with premium features that make a professional output. It makes the $299.99 or approximately P16,730 price tag (on a one-time payment, no less) worth it.

You don't have to fret about having to pay for it in one go as the application's availability on iPads via App Store on May 23 comes with a monthly subscription for $4.99 (approximately P277) and annually for $49 (approximately P2,728) which also means you can unsubscribe anytime—perfect for those who are afraid of commitment. You can also activate a one-month free trial after installing the app on your iPad.

The news comes as a joy to those who also don't want to lug their MacBooks around all the time to do instant video editing. You can just bring your handy dandy iPads. You can record/capture, edit, finish, and share—all from one portable device, and at your fingertips, says Apple. There's an all-new creative touch-first interface, jog wheel, and Live Drawing via Apple Pencil that allows users to draw and write on their videos, et cetera that can "unlock new workflows for video creators." You're going to be a walking video production studio.

You can get it on your 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th or 6th generation), 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd or 4th generation), or iPad Air (5th generation) soon. The Final Cut Pro is compatible with M1 chip iPad models or later and requires iPadOS 16.4. According to Apple, the Final Cut Pro will be available on May 23.

For more information, check out Apple's website.