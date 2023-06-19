Add These Crisp Onitsuka Slip-Ons to Your White Sneaker Collection

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Clean. Pristine. Pure. These are words that come to mind when you think of the word "White." And as a true blue sneakerhead, sneakers should be on that list, too, given the number of white kicks you've collected over the years. We get it. White sneakers are versatile and will never go out of style. Case in point: these white Mexico 66 Slip-On pairs from none other than Onitsuka Tiger. Just when you thought that the cult-fave Mexico 66s couldn't get any crisper, these come along to prove you wrong.

Also read:

Onitsuka Tiger's New Slip-Ons With Shiny Rose Gold Stripes Are Your Next Go-To Pair

Add a Low-Key Touch of Pastel Pink to Your Collection With These Onitsuka Tigers



ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Where to buy these all-white Mexico 66s from Onitsuka Tiger:

You probably have sitting in your closet right now the cult-fave Mexico 66 with the signature white, red, and blue combi color Tiger stripes. This time around, these new kicks carry the instantly recognizable side and back stripes in white. Clean and pristine, indeed.

The classic, no-nonsense Mexico 66 silhouette features an all-white exterior, sans the Onitsuka Tiger logo on the tongue, heel flap, and insole. Meanwhile, the outsole is dressed in a clean, beige color. These pairs are perfect to wear on your wedding day—if you opt to wear kicks over heels. Not to mention that this clean colorway is on the slip-on version of the Mexico 66s, so no need to doubt the comfort and ease of wear. Shoelaces? We don't know her.

If you want a hint of color on the stripes, a calming muted gray hue alternative (only on the heel flap and back stripes) is also up for grabs, though limited sizes are available, notes the brand. Check out the sneakers below:

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to their socials, these Mexico 66s Slip-Ons are available in-store, so head on over ASAP. You can also check out other classic styles from the Japanese footwear brand on Lazada.

For more information, check out Onitsuka Tiger Philippines' Facebook page.

Also read: 10 Underrated White Sneakers That Deserve Way More Hype

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire and listed prices can change without prior notice.