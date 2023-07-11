Heads Up, Shoppers: There's a New Mall Opening in the South

(SPOT.ph) There are a lot of malls in the southern part of Metro Manila shoppers would be willing to travel to, heck, even brave traffic for. The Mall of Asia in Pasay, for one, is a favorite among families, friends, and yes, concert-goers. There's the Ayala Malls Manila Bay, too. So keep your eyes on another mall soon to open in the area. Add this spot to your list of of places to hang out, eat, and of course, shop—the Parqal in Aseana City.

Here's everything we know about the new Parqal in Aseana.

Parqal—which name comes from the words "park" and "kalye"—is touted as the first-ever walkable, five-hectare mixed-use development soon to rise between Macapagal and Diokno Boulevard. It has a gross floor area of 78,000 square meters that will contain retail and wellness shops, al fresco dining, offices, and wide open spaces.

CONTINUE READING BELOW

We spotted park benches, a courtyard, and even an amphitheater inside. Good news for cyclists who have routes in the South because they have bike lines, too, so you could pass by during your rides. Not to mention that it'll be near other offices and hotels.

Parqal boasts of a 300-meter-long canopy that will shield its visitors from the unpredictable Manila weather—whether it be the scorching hot sun or rainfall. You can walk to and from major focal points in Aseana City without trouble. The mall is not yet open as of this writing, but you can already walk around the area, and even bring your fur babies at the Parqal Greenway every weekend from 7 a.m. to 12 noon. Check out some features below:

We'll keep you updated as to the mall's official opening.

Parqal is located at President Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard corner Cabrera Drive Aseana City, Parañaque City.

For more information, check out Parqal's Facebook page.