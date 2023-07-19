Step Into Barbie's Feet With These Pink Birkenstock Pairs

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) By now, some of you have probably seen Barbie at the theaters and need a moment or two to process the Greta Gerwig masterpiece. That or you're probably searching through Google trying to figure out how to recreate the outfits. One other keyword we know you're looking up: pink Birkenstock shoes. The trailer may have featured the traditional brown Birks but trust us, you'll be searching for the pink ones the moment you step out of the movie house. In case you really want your own pair, don't worry as we've come to the rescue. Warning: spoilers ahead.

You can be just like Barbie in these pink Birkenstock shoes:

Everyone knows that the movie uses Birkenstock sandals—albeit the "ugly" brown ones—as a symbol of the real world while a shiny high heel symbolizes Barbie Land.

Since we're trying to avoid spoiling the entire movie, let's focus on the shoe. The particular style that was seen in the movie was Arizona. Now, there are different variations of the shoe. It sometimes comes as an EVA sandal (one made of plastic), while sometimes it also comes in the more traditional cork sole with leather uppers, which is what Barbie was wearing in the movie. The exact pair—Arizona Birkibuc in Stone—is available online for P6,490 and trust us when we say it's already in our carts.

Now, it's quite possible that the shoe will get sold out, so we're giving you alternatives as well. Birkenstock's e-commerce pages also has pink Arizona sandals in synthetic leather for P7,490 as well as other styles similar to the OG. Check them out below:

Birkenstock is available in select malls and retailers. You can also shop online via Lazada and Zalora.

For more information, check out Birkenstock on Facebook.

Update (July 20, 10:30 a.m.): The article has been corrected to reflect the specific Arizona style that was featured in the Barbie film.



