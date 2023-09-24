The SPOT.ph Early 'Ber Gift Guide: Techy Friend Edition

Products and services recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) The Philippines is home to the world's longest Christmas, so you might as well start shopping as early as now. We have your back for gifts for mom, dad, and even your siblings, and now it's time to make a list for your friends. Every friend group is different but we're pretty sure you have at least one person in your life who loves all things gadgets. They shall henceforth be referred to as the Techy Friend.

We say start early because good things can run out fast once December rolls in, so at least you have time to browse online, pick the best and latest tech item for a friend, and patiently wait for it to arrive. Below, we round up practical and cool gadgets that will put a smile on your friends' faces.

Here are Christmas gift ideas for your techy friend:

TYLEX JY-302 Universal International Plug Adapter (P615)

It always pays to have an adapter that you can use anywhere and everywhere, especially if your techy friend likes to travel or explore. This universal plug from Tylex works with AU, US, UK, and EU sockets, plus it has two USB and one USB-C port so you can charge multiple devices in every country. Take your pick from Black, White, Gold, and Rose Gold.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

4-in-1 flash memory drive (P425)

For the friend who has way too many photos on their phone, this four-way drive could be the solution. This 4-in-1 flash memory drive has four different ports so you can plug it across multiple devices to free up space—it's compatible with lightning, USB-C, micro USB, and regular USB ports. Simply install the app, plug the drive to your phone, transfer files, and plug to a laptop for viewing or permanent transfer.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Anker MagGo 622 Foldable Magnetic Powerbank (P2,648.10)

Charging on the go has never simpler with a MagSafe powerbank equipped with multiple ports compatible with every phone imaginable. The Anker MagGo sticks to the back of phones for a quick no-brain, wire-free charge. Just make sure the person you're giving it to owns a MagSafe compatible device. For those who prefer juicing up with wires, the powerbank has a USB-C input and output port for quick charge.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

OMNI Compact USB Powerstrip - USB-221 (P554.01)

If a powerbank is not enough, opt for a portable extension cord instead. This one from OMNI measures 120x60x50mm with 4.5ft length of braided cord so it fits in most bags and offers enough distance from a socket. It has one universal outlet, one regular outlet, two Type-A charging ports, and one Type-C USB charging port so you can power several devices at once. Just unplug and unwind when in use, and coil it up when it's time to go.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

SanDisk SDSSDE61 G25 Extreme Portable USB 3.2 SSD (P4,959)

We get it if a flash drive isn't enough. Hey, if your friend is in the business of storing photos or videos for edit or they really just have a lot of files, then they need solid-state storage device. Think of it as secondary storage they can run to without fail. For a reliable unit, go for this one from SanDisk that's available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and even up to 4TB.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Gadget Bag and Travel Organizer (P108)

A true gadget enthusiast will have lots of wires and bits and bobs lying around, and the best you can do to help them is equip them with actual physical storage. Give the gift of organization with this convenient gadget bag that houses wires, ports, and even small USB drives. There are cushioned compartments to classify and separate equipment, and there are garterized or mesh sections so whatever needs keeping is kept in place. The bag even comes with a handle for easier transportation.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 5 11th Gen 2021 (P9,990)

Now it's time for the big ones. For the techy friend who loves to read, you might want to introduce them to their new best friend: a Kindle. The e-book reader is lightweight and easy to bring around, plus it can accommodate a variety of file types so they can read books, files, manga, comics, and yes, even fanfiction. We know it's a little pricier than the other stuff on this list, but they'll read more and quicker than they ever have in a while. Wouldn't you want that for them?

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 in 40mm (P6,495)

Listen, we're not forcing you to give your friend a pricey smartwatch. We're just giving you options, and if you're game, why not? You can split the cost with your friends and family if you're eager to make it work. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is now almost 50% off but its features are still great. It has a battery life up to 24 hours for the 44mm and it comes with NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth. You can get it in Black or the online-exclusive Pink Gold.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Nintendo Switch V2 Improved Battery Life (Asian) (P13,750)

Last, but not the least, is the Nintendo Switch. The portable console served as a loyal pandemic companion to many, and if your techy friend has been holding off for way too long, then it's about time to get them one now. Again, if you love them that much, just know that you can get it for 50% off. They're bound to get limitless play hours in, as the console can be plugged to a TV for stationary play or taken with them on the go.

Available on Shopee.

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire, and listed prices can change without prior notice.

