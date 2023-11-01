Digi Cams, Cordless Blenders + More Fun Finds to Add to Cart This November

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) We're down to month 11 of 12. You know what that means: we're getting closer to our bonuses, er, Christmas month. Not only does November kick off the last 50 days or so before the birth of Christ, the month also marks what might be your last chance to get your holiday shopping on time—i.e. before December 24 if you've ordered online. You may have the option to use this shopping guide as research for your gifting needs whether it be for your parent, sibling, or friend. Heck, even youself because you clearly deserve it. In this edition, we have a digital camera for less than P2,000, your next planner, and something you might need for your shiny new iPhone 15.

Check out 10 cool shopping finds you might want to add to cart this November:

Been wanting to get into the digital camera trend but have no time to scour the Internet for a vintage camera? Andoer has one that you might want to cop. It's compact enough that it can fit into your tiny purse, has 50 megapixels, and can even support 4k video recording which makes it a great camera to lug around to parties, vacations, and yes, even your next concert.

With all the late nights trying to get as much overtime pay as possible before the holidays officially kick in, you might be getting one too many pimples. A quick fix you're bound to appreciate is Mentholatum's Acnes Anti-Acne Spot Gel. It has saliclylic acid to kill acne, vitamin e and licorice extract to soothe and calm your skin, as well as centella asiatica which is known to repair damanged skin. Simply dab a small amount on your pimple, and poof, it should be gone come morning.

You've probably had someone borrow a charging cable from you only to realize your cable won't work on their phone. There are times when things just aren't meant to be—or, you can do something to change fate. Yep, we're just talking about HOCO's 6-in-1 charging set that lets you mix and match the ends so adapters and ports can always match. It comes in a flat carrying case so you won't have to worry about it taking up too much storage in your bag.

With everything going on, you might not have the time and brain capacity to visit your fave lash tech, so having a nifty magnetic set you can easily attach to your peepers is a must. Local brand Luxx Lash has a ton of options you can choose from but one of their newer styles, Poppy fits the multi-use bill. With its alternating length of long and short lashes, it's a good choice for both day and night events.

If you're into organizing your life the old-fashioned way, you might want to get ahead of everyone and secure your 2024 planner as early as now. Moleskine is a reliable brand for journaling thanks to acid-free paper that works well even with a fountain pen, not to mention the clean and classic look this brand is known for. This version comes in their soft-leather binding and features a horizontal setup, making it easier to scribble your thoughts and appointments.

If you're into smoothies or are looking to bulk up, you might want to invest in a portable blender like this one from Oster. It can be charged with a USB cable and is compact enough that you can chuck it in a getaway bag for quick trips away. And don't worry, it can hold up to 10 ounces of liquid; just enough your smoothie fix pretty much wherever you are.

You're probably going to go on a lot of trips come December so it's best to have a bag that you won't have to worry about. Pacsafe is known for making bags and wallets with nifty security features, and this one hits the mark for everyday use. Their Square Crossbody Bag is made from a cut-resistant material as well a RFID-blocking pockets so you can keep your digital information secure. The openings are secure enough to ward away pickpockets. And don't worry, it's big enough to fit a seven-inch tablet.

Going on a plane typically means you downloading content on your devices. It's more convenient than using the plane's infotainment system after all, with the sometimes awkward earphones. But what if we told you that there's a nifty device that allows you to use your fancy Bluetooth headset with the plane's system? Yep, such a thing exists thanks to a portable receiver from Twelve South. Simply plug in the 3.5mm dongle into the speaker port found on your seat and voilà, your Bluetooth device is ready to pair.

With all the eating you're bound to do in the next two months, it's perfectly understandable if you feel a little bit sluggish as you close out the year. If you hate that feeling and want to keep the exercise at par with the eating, get yourself equipment you can easily use at home on the daily. Say, a new set of heavy duty resistance bands? Not only is it versatile enough to target different parts of your body, the Samira Pro comes in cute colors and desgins that can further motivate you to stay healthy.

With the arrival of the iPhone 15 comes the need to upgrade tech peripherals, too. The first thing that comes to mind would probably be your actual charger and cable but you're missing out on another detail—your audio gear. Sure, wireless audio is the way to go these days but you've got to admit, sometimes it's still better to have your earphones handy, ready to connect to your phone. Baseus has a wired set with a built-in mic that's got great quality and dependability, but the best part is that it's less than P500.

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire and listed prices can change without prior notice.

