Ease Back Pain, Sleep Better + More With the Help of These Ergonomic Pillows

(SPOT.ph) Back when life involved constantly commuting from place to place or rushing from work to dinner to the bar and everything in between, it seemed like each day was too fast-paced and transient to ever really think about comfort. But now that we're mostly resigned to spending the bulk of our time on the bed, the couch, or the office chair, pretty much every ache and sore on the body has made itself felt—and consequently, making every corner of the house as comfortable as possible has become not just a want, but a necessity. If you're looking to alleviate body pain, improve your quarantine quality of life, or just generally make your home a better, cozier place to live, you might want to check out Tempur's line of cushions and pillows.

Tempur is known for their state-of-the-art ergonomic pillows made of ultra-plush but lightweight memory foam that adapts to your body's shape, weight, and temperature, promising 24/7 comfort and support.

Tempur has cozy cushions and pillows for pretty much every place and occasion. Check them out:

For your home office

In case the chair in your home office just isn't made for eight-hour working days, you'll want to invest on Tempur's Seat Cushion and Lumbar Support. You can get both if your current desk chair hurts both your back and bottom after long periods of sitting, or just choose one depending on what you think you'd need to make your setup more comfortable.

For your bedroom

If you're the type of person who sometimes likes to work on the bed—we all do it once in a while!—check out the Bed Wedge. It provides better circulation and back relief when you’re sitting on your bed using a laptop, reading a book, watching TV, or whatever else you like to do curled up in your sheets.

Having trouble getting a good night's sleep? In case weighted blankets, scented candles, and soothing music aren't quite enough to let you snooze peacefully, check out Tempur's line of ergonomic sleeping pillows—they've got designs made for every kind of sleeping position!

The Original, Millennium, and Symphony Pillows are perfect for back and side sleepers while the Ombracio is built for stomach sleepers. Each pillow is designed with specific shapes and inclines that will give you the right amount of back, neck, and shoulder support, depending on what position you sleep in.

Another great option for the sleep-deprived is Tempur's Sleep Mask, which cushions the eye area and molds to the face to completely seal out light while you doze off. You'll be dreaming before you know it!

For your travels

The Tempur Transit Pillow is a great investment for those who travel often or just want maximum comfort any time they take a seat. It'll support your head and neck throughout the day and keep your upper body from getting overly strained from those grueling hours of sitting at a desk, in the car, or on a place.

See a list of Tempur stores.

For more information, log on to Tempur's website.

